Ancient Looms Meet T20 Cricket Fever: Varanasi Weavers Spin Tribute To Team India
Weavers said it took approximately 20 days to complete and is priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST|
Updated : February 9, 2026 at 1:29 AM IST
Varanasi: Over the years, fans in cricket crazy India have found newer ways to celebrate the gentleman’s game. Now, with the T20 World Cup 2026 underway, the lovers of the game are brimming with excitement. In this context, the holy city of Varanasi has adopted a unique method to support the Indian team in the T20 World Cup. Weavers here have created a 'cricketer saree' in the style of a Banarasi saree.
Saree made with silver zari
The weavers of Kashi have created a special silk saree with silver zari work for the T20 World Cup. The saree features depictions of both the men's and women's World Cup trophies. The T20 2026 trophy is also intricately woven into the design. This special Banarasi saree was made using a handloom. Weavers said it took approximately 20 days to complete and is priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.
Imprints of World Cup
This saree features imprints of all the World Cup trophies from the early days of cricket to the present. This saree, which depicts the history of cricket, created by Kashi artisan Sarvesh Srivastava and his team. They have crafted a light blue Banarasi silk saree in the color of the Indian team's blue jersey. The saree features symbols of the World Cup, bats, balls, wickets, and other cricket-related motifs.
Saree made without machines
Srivastava explained that these sarees were made using a handloom. “We don’t use machines and designs in the sarees have been created by hand. Silver zari has been used in the weaving. These sarees have been made to be presented to the players. They are not yet available for sale in the market,” he said.
According to him, that the main purpose of creating this type of saree is to encourage the players. A saree depicting Operation Sindoor was also created, he said. It's worth noting that previously, businessmen in Varanasi have created special sarees for various occasions.
In May 2025, after Operation Sindoor, artisans in Varanasi created a Banarasi saree commemorating the achievement of Operation Sindoor. This saree depicted the S-400 missile, BrahMos missile, and the aircraft carrier Vikrant, along with other weapons. This saree was crafted using pink meenakari and brocade work. The entire saree featured references to Operation Sindoor, making it even more beautiful.
During the inauguration of the Ram Temple, a Ram Temple-themed saree was also created in Varanasi. Sarees featuring pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother were also made. In addition, artisans in Varanasi have created sarees depicting the city's traditions and ghats. A Padmavati saree inspired by the film Padmaavat also came into existence. For the T20 World Cup 2023, a World Cup-themed saree was created in Varanasi. This saree was made entirely of Katan silk and featured cricket stumps, bats, balls, and the World Cup trophy.
Banarasi sarees have always been a favourite among celebrities. At a recent wedding in the Ambani family, there was a distinct craze for Banarasi sarees.
Even for Anushka Sharma's wedding, sarees were made in Varanasi. Manish Malhotra and many other big Bollywood designers visit Varanasi to explore the collections.
Annual turnover of Rs 5000 crore
The annual turnover of the Banarasi saree industry is Rs 5000 crore. Previously, it was Rs 7000 crore. Now, there is a decline of Rs 2000 crore. The Banarasi saree industry is believed to date back to the time of Lord Krishna.
Rajan Behl, president of the Varanasi Textile Industry Association, said. “There is no definitive historical record of the Banarasi saree. It is said that the Pitambari garment worn by Lord Krishna was also made with Banarasi zari (gold or silver thread). Sarees made in Varanasi are exported to various parts of India, as well as to Canada, the UAE, the USA, and other European countries. These special sarees are purchased by ordinary people, as well as by prominent industrialists and celebrities.”