Ancient Looms Meet T20 Cricket Fever: Varanasi Weavers Spin Tribute To Team India

Varanasi: Over the years, fans in cricket crazy India have found newer ways to celebrate the gentleman’s game. Now, with the T20 World Cup 2026 underway, the lovers of the game are brimming with excitement. In this context, the holy city of Varanasi has adopted a unique method to support the Indian team in the T20 World Cup. Weavers here have created a 'cricketer saree' in the style of a Banarasi saree.

The weavers of Kashi have created a special silk saree with silver zari work for the T20 World Cup. The saree features depictions of both the men's and women's World Cup trophies. The T20 2026 trophy is also intricately woven into the design. This special Banarasi saree was made using a handloom. Weavers said it took approximately 20 days to complete and is priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

An exquisitely designed saree. (ETV Bharat)

This saree features imprints of all the World Cup trophies from the early days of cricket to the present. This saree, which depicts the history of cricket, created by Kashi artisan Sarvesh Srivastava and his team. They have crafted a light blue Banarasi silk saree in the color of the Indian team's blue jersey. The saree features symbols of the World Cup, bats, balls, wickets, and other cricket-related motifs.

Srivastava explained that these sarees were made using a handloom. “We don’t use machines and designs in the sarees have been created by hand. Silver zari has been used in the weaving. These sarees have been made to be presented to the players. They are not yet available for sale in the market,” he said.