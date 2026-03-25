Ancient Idols Of Ganesha, 'Nagalinga' Found During Excavation In Uttarakhand
Archaeology Department will conduct a detailed study of the idols to determine their period of creation and historical background.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: In a significant archaeological discovery, ancient idols of Lord Ganesha and 'Nagalinga' (a Shivling with a snake coiled around it, were unearthed during excavation work for the beautification of a water source in Kimoli-Chiloli village in Kaljikhal block of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.
This discovery has not only sparked enthusiasm among locals but provides a new direction to the historical and cultural significance of the region. The Archaeological Department took custody of the idols on Tuesday.
According to officials, beautification work was being undertaken at an old water source in the village when labourers recovered a Lord Ganesha's idol and a 'Nagalinga' during the course of excavation. As soon as these were discovered, a large crowd of people gathered at the spot.
"After we received information about the discovery of the idols, we immediately notified the concerned government departments. This is a moment of great pride for our village. This discovery serves to highlight the historical significance of our region," Hemanti Devi, village head said.
Upon information, a team from the Archaeology Department, led by Aniruddh Singh Bisht, officer-in-charge of the Regional Archaeology Unit, Pauri, arrived at the site and conducted a detailed inspection of the area.
Based on preliminary investigations, Bisht said, "Both the idol and the 'Shivling' appear to be ancient and their historical significance can be inferred from craftsmanship, artistic style, and structural composition. A detailed study of these idols will be undertaken to determine their period of creation, intended use, and historical background. We will seek the assistance of experts for this purpose to ensure that accurate and precise information is brought to light."
The Archaeology Department has taken both idols into its custody to ensure their safe preservation and conservation. Bisht said the idols will be displayed in the museum housed within the heritage building, currently under construction in Pauri. This will enable the general public to view these historical artifacts and gain exposure to the region's rich cultural heritage, he added.
Experts believe that such discoveries play a pivotal role in understanding the ancient history of any region. The district administration and the Department of Archaeology also consider this site to be significant for further exploration.
It has been learnt that these idols were actually discovered approximately two months ago and since then, the villagers had been carefully safeguarding them. Subsequently, the Gram Sabha wrote to the Department of Archaeology requesting their preservation. Following this, on Tuesday, the Department of Archaeology took custody of the idols.
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