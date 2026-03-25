ETV Bharat / state

Ancient Idols Of Ganesha, 'Nagalinga' Found During Excavation In Uttarakhand

Idol of Lord Ganesha and Nagalinga found in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Pauri Garhwal: In a significant archaeological discovery, ancient idols of Lord Ganesha and 'Nagalinga' (a Shivling with a snake coiled around it, were unearthed during excavation work for the beautification of a water source in Kimoli-Chiloli village in Kaljikhal block of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. This discovery has not only sparked enthusiasm among locals but provides a new direction to the historical and cultural significance of the region. The Archaeological Department took custody of the idols on Tuesday. Archaeological Department has taken the idols into custody (ETV Bharat) According to officials, beautification work was being undertaken at an old water source in the village when labourers recovered a Lord Ganesha's idol and a 'Nagalinga' during the course of excavation. As soon as these were discovered, a large crowd of people gathered at the spot. "After we received information about the discovery of the idols, we immediately notified the concerned government departments. This is a moment of great pride for our village. This discovery serves to highlight the historical significance of our region," Hemanti Devi, village head said.