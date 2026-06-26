Ancient Burial Urns Believed To Be 5,000 Years Old Unearthed In Ramanathapuram
The burial urns were unearthed during excavation work for construction of a compound wall within premises of Ayyanar and Dharma Muniswarar temples in Mudukulathur taluk.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: Researchers have reported the discovery of ancient burial urns and pottery bearing symbols, believed to date back nearly 5,000 years, near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, raising hopes of uncovering a significant prehistoric archaeological site.
The burial urns were unearthed during excavation work for the construction of a compound wall within the premises of the Ayyanar and Dharma Muniswarar temples, situated between Valasai and Manakkulam villages in Mudukulathur taluk.
Following information provided by local residents Mari and Velmurugan of Perungarunai, V Rajaguru, president of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, inspected the site and outlined the archaeological significance of the discovery.
According to Rajaguru, burial urns are spread across nearly three acres around the temple complex. One of the urns unearthed during the digging contained three cups, a plate, a bowl, a kumbha (ritual vessel) and a small pot. The pottery belongs to the Black-and-Red Ware and Red Ware traditions, which are commonly associated with the Iron Age and Megalithic culture of South India.
He noted that similar discoveries had been made at the same location in 2018 when a pond was excavated south of the temple. Broken urns and lids recovered then bore engraved symbols, including a multiplication-like mark, an inverted trident and a ladder motif. These markings were found on both Red Ware and Black-and-Red Ware pottery fragments.
Rajaguru explained that the Megalithic period, generally associated with the Iron Age in South India, is characterised by the use of large stone markers for burials and distinctive Black-and-Red Ware pottery. He said the urns found in the plains may represent an earlier phase of this cultural tradition and could be around 5,000 years old. However, the precise age of the discoveries can only be confirmed through scientific archaeological excavation and dating.
He also referred to descriptions in the ancient Tamil Sangam text Purananuru, which mentions large burial urns and refers to burial grounds as Thazhi Perungadu (the great forest of burial urns).
According to Rajaguru, early burial practices involved placing the bones of the deceased, along with personal belongings and offerings, inside small urns after exposure of the body. In later periods, entire bodies were buried in larger urns. Archaeologists have previously recovered pottery, iron implements and stone beads from such burials, offering valuable insights into the lives and customs of ancient communities.
The Black-and-Red Ware pottery found at the site is distinguished by its black interior and upper portion and red exterior. Rajaguru said these vessels were carefully fired and polished, with salt reportedly used during the firing process to produce their characteristic glossy finish.
He further pointed out that about 500 metres north of the present discovery, at Raja Kovil Thidal in Vikramapandiyapuram, pottery shards are scattered over nearly 30 acres, suggesting the existence of an extensive ancient habitation and burial site.
Rajaguru urged the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology to undertake a systematic excavation of the area, stating that scientific investigations could provide valuable new evidence about the region's prehistoric past and the development of early human settlements in southern Tamil Nadu.
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