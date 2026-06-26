ETV Bharat / state

Ancient Burial Urns Believed To Be 5,000 Years Old Unearthed In Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram: Researchers have reported the discovery of ancient burial urns and pottery bearing symbols, believed to date back nearly 5,000 years, near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, raising hopes of uncovering a significant prehistoric archaeological site.

The burial urns were unearthed during excavation work for the construction of a compound wall within the premises of the Ayyanar and Dharma Muniswarar temples, situated between Valasai and Manakkulam villages in Mudukulathur taluk.

Following information provided by local residents Mari and Velmurugan of Perungarunai, V Rajaguru, president of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, inspected the site and outlined the archaeological significance of the discovery.

According to Rajaguru, burial urns are spread across nearly three acres around the temple complex. One of the urns unearthed during the digging contained three cups, a plate, a bowl, a kumbha (ritual vessel) and a small pot. The pottery belongs to the Black-and-Red Ware and Red Ware traditions, which are commonly associated with the Iron Age and Megalithic culture of South India.

He noted that similar discoveries had been made at the same location in 2018 when a pond was excavated south of the temple. Broken urns and lids recovered then bore engraved symbols, including a multiplication-like mark, an inverted trident and a ladder motif. These markings were found on both Red Ware and Black-and-Red Ware pottery fragments.

Rajaguru explained that the Megalithic period, generally associated with the Iron Age in South India, is characterised by the use of large stone markers for burials and distinctive Black-and-Red Ware pottery. He said the urns found in the plains may represent an earlier phase of this cultural tradition and could be around 5,000 years old. However, the precise age of the discoveries can only be confirmed through scientific archaeological excavation and dating.