ETV Bharat / state

Girl From Himachal Village Tops MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Entrance Examination

Hamirpur: Aanchal Sharma of Karer village in Barsar of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, has secured All India Rank 1 in the MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Entrance Examination 2026 conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Residents, educators, social organizations, and various political and administrative representatives congratulated Aanchal and her family on the success. Aanchal said she achieved the success through her hard work, dedication, discipline, and commitment. Aanchal has proven that through hard work, one can emerge from a small village and make a name for oneself nationally and internationally.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Aanchal on the achievement. In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Aanchal Sharma, a resident of the Barsar Assembly constituency of my home district Hamirpur, has made Himachal Pradesh proud by securing the first position in the entire country in the MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Entrance Examination-2026 conducted by AIIMS. This achievement is a matter of pride and honor for the state."