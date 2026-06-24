Girl From Himachal Village Tops MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Entrance Examination
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said Aanchal Sharma's success will serve as an inspiration for youth of the state,
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hamirpur: Aanchal Sharma of Karer village in Barsar of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, has secured All India Rank 1 in the MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Entrance Examination 2026 conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Residents, educators, social organizations, and various political and administrative representatives congratulated Aanchal and her family on the success. Aanchal said she achieved the success through her hard work, dedication, discipline, and commitment. Aanchal has proven that through hard work, one can emerge from a small village and make a name for oneself nationally and internationally.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Aanchal on the achievement. In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Aanchal Sharma, a resident of the Barsar Assembly constituency of my home district Hamirpur, has made Himachal Pradesh proud by securing the first position in the entire country in the MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Entrance Examination-2026 conducted by AIIMS. This achievement is a matter of pride and honor for the state."
The Chief Minister said the youth of Himachal Pradesh have been showcasing their talent in various national and international competitions. "Aanchal's success is an important link in this chain. Despite limited resources, Himachal students are performing exceptionally well across the country through their talent, hard work, and strong willpower. Aanchal's achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for thousands of students in the state. It will increase their enthusiasm and confidence in competitive examinations," he said.
The Chief Minister said the state government is constantly striving to provide better opportunities and facilities to talented students, so that the youth of the state can reach new heights in the field of education and research. Locals expressed confidence that her achievement will inspire students from rural areas and give them the courage to dream big.
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