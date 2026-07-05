ETV Bharat / state

Anbumani Ramadoss Demands All-Party Meet To Oppose Mekedatu Dam Project In Karnataka

Thanjavur: Calling for a united political response against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to New Delhi to press the Centre to halt the project.

Ramadoss has launched an awareness walk to stop Karnataka from building the dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and to sensitise farmers, businessmen, political party members, and the general public about the impact on Tamil Nadu. He started his journey on July 1 from the Billigundulu area, where the Cauvery water enters Tamil Nadu, and reached Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district yesterday via Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Karur, and Trichy.

He said that if Karnataka builds a new dam on the Cauvery, 5.5 crore people out of 8 crore people in Tamil Nadu will be affected. "We should understand the importance of this problem and accordingly act quickly," he said.

"Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government should urgently convene an all-party meeting, invite representatives of the farmers' association and go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Water Resources Minister CR Patil to urge them to stop the construction of the dam. If necessary, we should not hesitate to hold a protest there," Ramadoss said.

He went on a walking tour from the Uchipillaiyar Koil area in Kumbakonam, distributing pamphlets to the public explaining the consequences of the Mekedatu project for farmers.

Following that, he gave a speech at a public meeting at Gandhi Park and said that "we will go to any extent to stop the construction of the dam."

Referring to Karnataka's efforts to secure approval for the project, Ramadoss said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and leaders across party lines had jointly appealed to Prime Minister Modi and Patil to support the dam.