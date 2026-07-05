Anbumani Ramadoss Demands All-Party Meet To Oppose Mekedatu Dam Project In Karnataka
PMK leader, during his Cauvery awareness march, urges the Tamil Nadu government to initiate action against Karnataka's Mekedatu project.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Thanjavur: Calling for a united political response against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to New Delhi to press the Centre to halt the project.
Ramadoss has launched an awareness walk to stop Karnataka from building the dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and to sensitise farmers, businessmen, political party members, and the general public about the impact on Tamil Nadu. He started his journey on July 1 from the Billigundulu area, where the Cauvery water enters Tamil Nadu, and reached Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district yesterday via Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Karur, and Trichy.
He said that if Karnataka builds a new dam on the Cauvery, 5.5 crore people out of 8 crore people in Tamil Nadu will be affected. "We should understand the importance of this problem and accordingly act quickly," he said.
"Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government should urgently convene an all-party meeting, invite representatives of the farmers' association and go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Water Resources Minister CR Patil to urge them to stop the construction of the dam. If necessary, we should not hesitate to hold a protest there," Ramadoss said.
He went on a walking tour from the Uchipillaiyar Koil area in Kumbakonam, distributing pamphlets to the public explaining the consequences of the Mekedatu project for farmers.
Following that, he gave a speech at a public meeting at Gandhi Park and said that "we will go to any extent to stop the construction of the dam."
Referring to Karnataka's efforts to secure approval for the project, Ramadoss said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and leaders across party lines had jointly appealed to Prime Minister Modi and Patil to support the dam.
"But, in Tamil Nadu, they are engaging in horse trading to buy MLAs of political parties. This is a very shameful act,” he claimed.
He urged the Tamil Nadu government to file cases to stop the dam construction on multiple grounds, including environmental concerns, forest loss and the displacement of wildlife.
"Karnataka is trying to destroy about 12,500 acres of forest land to build a dam. The Tamil Nadu government should file various cases against it, including forest destruction and displacement of wildlife. We will go to any extent to stop the Mekedatu Dam," said Ramadoss.
"In 1974, the area under cultivation dependent on the Cauvery in Karnataka was 6.8 lakh acres, while in Tamil Nadu it was 29 lakh acres. Today, it is 25 lakh acres in Karnataka, and the area under cultivation here has reduced to 20 lakh acres. If the Mekedatu dam is built, this area in Tamil Nadu will be reduced to 10 lakh acres," he said.
Ramadoss also questioned why the proposed dam can't be stopped when regime change can be brought about through social media campaigns. He said that since the elections in Karnataka are coming up in 2028, the BJP government will only try to seize power there “and will not act in our favour.”
"Mekedatu falls in Kanakapura constituency, which is the constituency of the current Karnataka Chief Minister. He is trying to win and retain power by trying to build a dam there."
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