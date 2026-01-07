ETV Bharat / state

Anbumani-led PMK Joins AIADMK-BJP Alliance Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Chennai: Following his meeting with Pattali Makkal Katchi chief Anbumani Ramadoss, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the inclusion of PMK in the state's National Democratic Alliance ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Addressing a press briefing in Chennai alongside PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami asserted that they are already in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and expressed the possibility of including more parties in their bloc.

Earlier today, the PMK leader held discussions with Palaniswami at his residence on Greenways Road in Chennai. Former ministers Jayakumar and C.V. Shanmugam were also present during the discussion. After the consultation, which lasted half an hour, Edappadi Palaniswami and Anbumani Ramadoss came out and jointly addressed the media.

"The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed for the 2026 assembly elections. Our alliance is a winning alliance. We will contest the elections with the sole objective of removing the DMK government, win in most constituencies, and form the government,” Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader added that they have finalised the seat-sharing agreement and will announce it soon. “Everyone in the AIADMK-PMK-BJP alliance will work diligently like bees. This is a natural alliance," he added.