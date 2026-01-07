Anbumani-led PMK Joins AIADMK-BJP Alliance Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
AIADMK leader Palaniswami said that they are already in an alliance with the BJP and expressed the possibility of including more parties in their bloc.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Chennai: Following his meeting with Pattali Makkal Katchi chief Anbumani Ramadoss, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the inclusion of PMK in the state's National Democratic Alliance ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
Addressing a press briefing in Chennai alongside PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami asserted that they are already in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and expressed the possibility of including more parties in their bloc.
Earlier today, the PMK leader held discussions with Palaniswami at his residence on Greenways Road in Chennai. Former ministers Jayakumar and C.V. Shanmugam were also present during the discussion. After the consultation, which lasted half an hour, Edappadi Palaniswami and Anbumani Ramadoss came out and jointly addressed the media.
"The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed for the 2026 assembly elections. Our alliance is a winning alliance. We will contest the elections with the sole objective of removing the DMK government, win in most constituencies, and form the government,” Palaniswami said.
The AIADMK leader added that they have finalised the seat-sharing agreement and will announce it soon. “Everyone in the AIADMK-PMK-BJP alliance will work diligently like bees. This is a natural alliance," he added.
Echoing Palaniswami's remarks, PMK chief A. Ramadoss confirmed the development, stating, "I truly see the PMK joining the AIADMK alliance as a joyous moment. We have formed a strong alliance. We have joined the AIADMK alliance with the aim of removing the DMK government." Anbumani, however, did not respond to media queries about whether talks would be held with his father Ramadoss. The father-son duo have been locking horns regarding the ownership of the party.
With the assembly elections expected to be held in Tamil Nadu in the next few months, political parties are actively engaged in alliance negotiations. As far as the ruling DMK is concerned, its alliance with the Congress, VCK, and the Communist parties continues. It appears that some new parties may also join the DMK alliance in the coming months.
Although the Congress has now taken up the slogan of 'share in power', the DMK alliance remains strong. At the same time, apart from the BJP, no other significant party has joined the AIADMK alliance so far. It is reported that both the BJP and the AIADMK made significant efforts to bring Vijay's TVK into their alliance. However, TVK did not accept this.
Since OPS and Sengottaiyan have already left the AIADMK, the party faces the risk of significant vote loss in the southern and Kongu regions. Therefore, it was reported that the BJP had made several attempts to somehow bring the PMK, which is influential in northern Tamil Nadu, into the National Democratic Alliance. However, since the PMK is currently divided into Anbumani and Ramadoss factions, efforts were also made to unite both sides. But that did not yield results.
