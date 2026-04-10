ETV Bharat / state

Anantapur Farmer Achieves Success in Apple Cultivation Despite Harsh Climate

Anantapur: A farmer, Ramana Reddy from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, has successfully cultivated apples in harsh climatic conditions. A resident of Syndicate Nagar, ventured into apple farming on his two-and-a-half-acre land in Marthadu village. Three years ago, he planted various apple saplings, but due to the extreme temperatures of the region, nothing worked.

"Those saplings could not withstand the heat. I did not get any produce in the first attempt," Reddy said. Later, he explored an alternative on the advice of his Israeli friend. He procured the KLD variety of apple saplings in October 2024 with an investment of Rs 650 per sapling. He planted nearly 1,500 saplings across his farm.