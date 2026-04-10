Anantapur Farmer Achieves Success in Apple Cultivation Despite Harsh Climate
This time, the KLD variety adapted well to the arid climate of Anantapur and survived in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Anantapur: A farmer, Ramana Reddy from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, has successfully cultivated apples in harsh climatic conditions. A resident of Syndicate Nagar, ventured into apple farming on his two-and-a-half-acre land in Marthadu village. Three years ago, he planted various apple saplings, but due to the extreme temperatures of the region, nothing worked.
"Those saplings could not withstand the heat. I did not get any produce in the first attempt," Reddy said. Later, he explored an alternative on the advice of his Israeli friend. He procured the KLD variety of apple saplings in October 2024 with an investment of Rs 650 per sapling. He planted nearly 1,500 saplings across his farm.
This time, the KLD variety adapted well to the arid climate of Anantapur and survived in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius. "Ten days ago, a retail outlet in Bengaluru purchased one tonne of apples from my farm for Rs 1.5 lakh," Reddy said. Local farmers are visiting Reddy’s orchard to learn about the cultivation techniques and assess the commercial viability of the KLD apple variety.
Last year, a couple from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur grew apples in the hot zone of Central India. Jadunandan Verma and his wife Vidya arranged saplings from Kashmir and grew it in their farm with apprehensions. However, after two years, the plants bore fruits.
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