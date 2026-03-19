ETV Bharat / state

JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh Gets Bail In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh, popular as Chhote Sarkar, almost four months after his arrest in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter and former RJD leader Dularchand Yadav.

Dularchand Yadav (75) was killed during a violent clash between supporters of two candidates in Mokama on October 30, 2025. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed in the post-mortem report that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance.

Sources said Yadav was attacked during campaigning for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He was moving in a convoy when the cavalcade of Anant allegedly came from the opposite direction. A clash and stone-pelting broke out between the two sides, in which a few people were injured. Later on, when the local police arrived at the spot near Tartar village, they found Yadav's body in the back seat of a vehicle.

Police had previously stated that Anant Singh was allegedly present at the time of the murder. Following widespread protests, police arrested him and sent him to jail.