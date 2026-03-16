JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh Announces Quitting Electoral Politics Following Nitish's Move To Go To Rajya Sabha
Anant Kumar Singh stated that he will keep working for the public, but will not contest polls. His children will fight in elections.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Patna: Dreaded muscleman and Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh, aka 'Chhote Sarkar', announced on Monday that he will not contest polls in future if Nitish Kumar does not remain the chief minister. He asserted that his children would succeed him at the hustings.
"If Nitish Kumar does not stay the chief minister, then I will also not contest elections. This is my last oath (as an MLA). I will not fight polls any longer," Anant said. "I am not quitting politics. I will keep working for the public, but will not contest polls. My children will fight in elections," Anant added.
Anant Kumar Singh will continue as an MLA in the current term. Currently lodged in jail for the murder of another strongman, Dular Chand Yadav, during the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, Anant, a six-time legislator from Mokama constituency in Patna district, was talking to reporters at the Legislative Assembly premises. He had come out on parole to cast a vote in the elections for five seats in the Rajya Sabha.
"I hope to get bail in a month or so. My supporters should not be sad. I am coming soon," Anant consoled his followers. Anant became an MLA for the first time as a candidate of Nitish's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) ticket in February 2005. He won four terms on the party’s ticket, while winning as an independent and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in between. However, his loyalty to the chief minister has never been a secret.
He also got his wife, Neelam Devi, elected as a legislator from Mokama in 2022, after being disqualified as an MLA following a conviction in a case pertaining to possession of illegal arms.
Nitish is one of the candidates in the polls to the Rajya Sabha. The other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, and BJP leader Shivesh Kumar. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Amarendra Dhari Singh is also in the fray.
Asked about the possibility of Nitish's son Nishant Kumar becoming a chief minister, the Mokama MLA asserted that he (Nishant) has all the requisites for the post. Replying to questions, he added that a BJP chief minister was also acceptable to him.
Earlier this month, Nitish had declared his wish to go to the Rajya Sabha, signalling that he would be quitting the chief minister’s post. Anant has five children – three sons and two daughters. The eldest daughter, Rajnandini, is married and settled with her husband. His sons Abhishek Kumar and Ankit Kumar are twins. They are currently studying and staying in Delhi. Another son, Abhinav Kumar, and the youngest daughter, Shivangi Singh, are also pursuing their studies.
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