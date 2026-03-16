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JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh Announces Quitting Electoral Politics Following Nitish's Move To Go To Rajya Sabha

Patna: Dreaded muscleman and Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh, aka 'Chhote Sarkar', announced on Monday that he will not contest polls in future if Nitish Kumar does not remain the chief minister. He asserted that his children would succeed him at the hustings.

"If Nitish Kumar does not stay the chief minister, then I will also not contest elections. This is my last oath (as an MLA). I will not fight polls any longer," Anant said. "I am not quitting politics. I will keep working for the public, but will not contest polls. My children will fight in elections," Anant added.

Anant Kumar Singh will continue as an MLA in the current term. Currently lodged in jail for the murder of another strongman, Dular Chand Yadav, during the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, Anant, a six-time legislator from Mokama constituency in Patna district, was talking to reporters at the Legislative Assembly premises. He had come out on parole to cast a vote in the elections for five seats in the Rajya Sabha.

"I hope to get bail in a month or so. My supporters should not be sad. I am coming soon," Anant consoled his followers. Anant became an MLA for the first time as a candidate of Nitish's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) ticket in February 2005. He won four terms on the party’s ticket, while winning as an independent and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in between. However, his loyalty to the chief minister has never been a secret.

He also got his wife, Neelam Devi, elected as a legislator from Mokama in 2022, after being disqualified as an MLA following a conviction in a case pertaining to possession of illegal arms.