Anand Mahindra Shares Rajasthan's Kota's Signal-Free Roads; Users Debate Whether The System Is People-Friendly

Kota: Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on X highlighting the signal-free traffic system in Kota, Rajasthan. In his post, Mahindra questioned whether the model has been fully implemented in the city, and whether it is as effective as it appears. The post received mixed reactions: Some praised the initiative, while others criticised it for being unfriendly to pedestrians.

The city reportedly invested around Rs 1,000 crore to make Kota signal-free, indicating the scale of the work undertaken.

‘Cities Like Kota Can Be Models’

One X user, Vijay Chaudhary, responded to Mahindra, noting that the signal-free work was completed during the Covid lockdown, and that Kota has indeed achieved this status.

Another user, Sanchit Goyal, described the initiative as a benchmark for development, and suggested that Bengaluru could learn from it. Kundan Kumar supported the project and advocated expanding it nationwide.

A user named Vijay called Kota a strong model city, stating, “We search for models abroad, but cities like Kota encourage us to adopt local solutions. It is quite impressive.”

‘Make It People-Friendly’

User Siddharth Singh remarked that, although the signal-free system benefits vehicles, it does not cater to pedestrians. He questioned how people can cross roads safely without signals and whether there are alternatives for pedestrians and cyclists, concluding that the system is more vehicle-friendly than people-friendly.

Another user, Chhavi, argued that the system disadvantages pedestrians and non-motorised traffic, mainly serving vehicles. Several users also raised concerns about the safety of foot-overbridges and underpasses for pedestrians.

Yet another user, Anand Lahoti, wrote that the system fails when merged traffic is not managed properly.