Anand Mahindra Shares Rajasthan's Kota's Signal-Free Roads; Users Debate Whether The System Is People-Friendly
While many lauded Kota’s development model, others said that the signal-free system ignored the needs of pedestrians and non-motorised commuters.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Kota: Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on X highlighting the signal-free traffic system in Kota, Rajasthan. In his post, Mahindra questioned whether the model has been fully implemented in the city, and whether it is as effective as it appears. The post received mixed reactions: Some praised the initiative, while others criticised it for being unfriendly to pedestrians.
The city reportedly invested around Rs 1,000 crore to make Kota signal-free, indicating the scale of the work undertaken.
‘Cities Like Kota Can Be Models’
One X user, Vijay Chaudhary, responded to Mahindra, noting that the signal-free work was completed during the Covid lockdown, and that Kota has indeed achieved this status.
Another user, Sanchit Goyal, described the initiative as a benchmark for development, and suggested that Bengaluru could learn from it. Kundan Kumar supported the project and advocated expanding it nationwide.
A user named Vijay called Kota a strong model city, stating, “We search for models abroad, but cities like Kota encourage us to adopt local solutions. It is quite impressive.”
‘Make It People-Friendly’
User Siddharth Singh remarked that, although the signal-free system benefits vehicles, it does not cater to pedestrians. He questioned how people can cross roads safely without signals and whether there are alternatives for pedestrians and cyclists, concluding that the system is more vehicle-friendly than people-friendly.
Another user, Chhavi, argued that the system disadvantages pedestrians and non-motorised traffic, mainly serving vehicles. Several users also raised concerns about the safety of foot-overbridges and underpasses for pedestrians.
Yet another user, Anand Lahoti, wrote that the system fails when merged traffic is not managed properly.
Concerns Over Traffic Jams And Speed Breakers
Deepak Gaur, a user on X, commented that although the initiative is positive, an excessive number of speed breakers have been installed, surpassing the previous number of signal points. Another user, Surendra Goyal, appreciated Mahindra’s recognition of Kota but criticised the city’s poorly designed zig-zag routes, citing daily congestion and increased accident risk as evidence of poor execution.
Kota Was Made Signal-Free In 2023
Between 2020 and 2023, the previous government invested heavily in Kota’s infrastructure. The improvements included building underpasses, flyovers, and alternative routes at a cost of several hundred crores, making Kota signal-free. The city now has six underpasses and seven flyovers, including a rotary flyover.
At Gobariya Bawdi, a structure combining a flyover and an underpass was built, while Anantpura received a unique S-shaped flyover. Over ten alternative routes were developed through government and private land acquisition, as well as the construction of new roads.
KDA Director of Engineering Ravindra Prakash Mathur stated that these structures were intended to ease traffic congestion. Construction began in 2020 and was completed within 3-4 years, finishing in 2023.
Efforts Underway To Make City Accident-Free
Mathur further explained that the KDA is now conducting traffic audits on new infrastructure and striving to make Kota accident-free. For this purpose, the KDA has engaged CSIR’s Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).
Several junctions and accident-prone spots were chosen for detailed traffic studies. Based on the resulting data, the KDA is implementing intersection improvements, updating structures, and conducting road repairs and rehabilitation.
