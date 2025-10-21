Analysis | Why JMM Moved Out Of Grand Alliance In Bihar And Its Fallout
The move has led to speculations about the fallout in Jharkhand, the options available and the vulnerability of the RJD and the Congress
Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its departure from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress did not allocate a single seat to it for contesting the assembly polls in Bihar. It has warned the two parties of dire consequences.
Its departure from the Grand Alliance has given rise to fresh speculations regarding the fallout in Jharkhand, the options available and the vulnerability of the RJD and the Congress. The texture of the Grand Alliance underwent a change in the last 48 hours after the JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya announced on Saturday that his party would contest the elections on its own on six seats of Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti. The party also announced the list of its campaigners.
However, it failed to announce the names of its candidates by 3 PM on Monday when the nominations ended. Confusion prevailed for almost an hour after which senior JMM leader Sudibya Kumar Sonu, who is a minister in the Jharkhand government came out accusing the RJD and the Congress of betrayal.
He accused the two parties of cunning conduct and said that the JMM was deceived and kept in the dark till the last moment. Now the party is out of contention in the Bihar elections. He warned that this deception will prove expensive to the RJD and the Congress and reminded that despite having only one seat in 2019, a RJD MLA was retained as a minister for five years in Jharkhand.
Senior political analyst Baidyanath Mishra said, "In 2019, Hemant Soren retained the RJD's lone MLA Satyanand as a minister for five years. It's true that there was a dispute over seat sharing in Bihar but if the RJD and the Congress wanted, they could have certainly given the JMM two or three seats."
He said that angered by this neglect, the JMM seems to have decided to reorganise the government in Jharkhand. "This is evident from the statements of Supriyo Bhattacharya and Sudibya Sonu. It is possible that RJD minister Sanjay Yadav could be removed from the cabinet," he said.
He added that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had requested Hemant Soren to come to Bihar during the Voter Adhikar Yatra but instead, excluded the JMM from ticket distribution.
"It must be understood that it is only because of the JMM that the RJD and the Congress MLAs are winning elections and becoming ministers in Jharkhand," he said.
Another political observer, Anand is of the view that there have been developments behind the curtain. "In my opinion Hemant Soren is not a novice who would make such a big mistake. It's possible that the talks were not progressing beyond one or two seats. Furthermore, a defeat would have been embarrassing. This means that some assurances must have been received from the RJD and the Congress."
Questioning the JMM’s conduct over the last two days, he said that the warning issued by the party is more of an attempt to cover up. "JMM can't be called a politically inexperienced party. Obviously, when someone insults you, why wait to respond? Ideally, Sanjay Yadav's resignation should have been immediately accepted. In any case, ousting the RJD won't affect the government's health," he said.
The RJD had contested 19 seats in Jharkhand assembly polls in 2014 on its own and had failed to open its account. In 2019, it contested seven seats as a part of the Grand Alliance and its candidate Satyanand Bhokta, who had joined the party after being denied a ticket from the BJP, won fiving one victory to the party.
In 2024, it won four seats while being a part of the Grand Alliance after contesting on seven seats. Observers say that this victory was because of the voters’ inclination towards Hemant Soren. In the 2024 polls, the JMM showed a large heart by allocating 38 of the 81 seats to its allies.
In a resounding performance it won 34 seats. It is felt that the party would have secured a majority on its own if it had contested more seats. Meanwhile, coming to the present scenario in Bihar, RJD spokesperson Kailash Yadav has denied the charge of betrayal levelled against the party by the JMM leadership.
He said that during the unified Bihar era, his party once had 11 MLAs in the Jharkhand region and it currently has four. The RJD had demanded 22 seats in Jharkhand in 2024 but got only six. A friendly contest took place on one seat, he said.
