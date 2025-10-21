ETV Bharat / state

Analysis | Why JMM Moved Out Of Grand Alliance In Bihar And Its Fallout

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its departure from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress did not allocate a single seat to it for contesting the assembly polls in Bihar. It has warned the two parties of dire consequences.

Its departure from the Grand Alliance has given rise to fresh speculations regarding the fallout in Jharkhand, the options available and the vulnerability of the RJD and the Congress. The texture of the Grand Alliance underwent a change in the last 48 hours after the JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya announced on Saturday that his party would contest the elections on its own on six seats of Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti. The party also announced the list of its campaigners.

However, it failed to announce the names of its candidates by 3 PM on Monday when the nominations ended. Confusion prevailed for almost an hour after which senior JMM leader Sudibya Kumar Sonu, who is a minister in the Jharkhand government came out accusing the RJD and the Congress of betrayal.

He accused the two parties of cunning conduct and said that the JMM was deceived and kept in the dark till the last moment. Now the party is out of contention in the Bihar elections. He warned that this deception will prove expensive to the RJD and the Congress and reminded that despite having only one seat in 2019, a RJD MLA was retained as a minister for five years in Jharkhand.

Senior political analyst Baidyanath Mishra said, "In 2019, Hemant Soren retained the RJD's lone MLA Satyanand as a minister for five years. It's true that there was a dispute over seat sharing in Bihar but if the RJD and the Congress wanted, they could have certainly given the JMM two or three seats."

He said that angered by this neglect, the JMM seems to have decided to reorganise the government in Jharkhand. "This is evident from the statements of Supriyo Bhattacharya and Sudibya Sonu. It is possible that RJD minister Sanjay Yadav could be removed from the cabinet," he said.

He added that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had requested Hemant Soren to come to Bihar during the Voter Adhikar Yatra but instead, excluded the JMM from ticket distribution.