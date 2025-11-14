ETV Bharat / state

Analysis | Congress Bihar ‘Show’ Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Sitamarhi, Bihar, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The NDA alliance has together painted Bihar’s electoral map saffron, left-right-centre, while the Mahagathbandhan was reduced to a poor minority lot in the 243-member House. Narendra Modi-led BJP came first. Nitish Kumar’s JDU finished as a close second, and another ally, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), finished fourth.

Congress, the Principal Opposition in the Lok Sabha, remained in the single digit. At one point in time, it was leading in only one seat and nearly slipped out of the standings.

The grand old party fielded candidates in 61 seats, after its hard bargaining with the RJD, and registered a less than 10 per cent strike rate. Its abysmal performance has resulted in a weaker Opposition in the House.

The negligible presence of the Opposition would make its voice feeble against the treasury benches. The ruling party’s pre-poll alliance romped to power with a brute majority, winning 203 seats.

In Bihar, the Prime Minister launched scathing attacks on the Mahagathbandhan in every other campaign. One of them is blaming the RJD for being in the truck with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, during the campaign trail.

He furthered it on the India bloc, led by Congress, saying that the DMK party leaders were harassing Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu. This drew a sharp backlash, with Stalin, daring whether the PM would be able to repeat the hate speech while visiting Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s response was measured and not in any way to antagonise the people of Bihar. One of the media houses close to the power centre ran an interview with a Bihar immigrant’s daughter who came as a board topper in Tamil, explaining how welcoming Tamil Nadu is.

These campaigns were launched at a time when Bihar migrants were returning to Bihar for their “Chhath Puja” vacation. At the same time, there were whispers in Tamil Nadu’s power corridor about the State’s decision to bring about legislation to officially ban the use of Hindi in hoardings and the mass media campaigns.

The word around is that Congress reached out to the regional party, suggesting it drop the idea, citing the Bihar polls. Scene changed. The government-backed fact-check media unit dismissed the idea as rumours. Party spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan joined the exercise and assuaged the fears of migrants that nothing of that sort would be done, asserting that the party would not do anything in contravention of the Constitution.

Whether it is right or wrong is not the debate, but obliging Congress is. Most of the party workers and second-rung leaders are not comfortable working with Congress. They see the Congress is a baggage, which most of the DMK cadres are not happy to carry.