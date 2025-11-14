ETV Bharat / state

Analysis | BJP Women Empowerment Playbook Yields Dividend Defying Caste Dynamics

Hyderabad: Before it becomes an agreed reality that the exit poll philosophy has reached a level of redundancy, given how consistently they have gone wrong in gauging the pulse of voters, the pollsters should find a better way to sample. Whether it is for the general elections or the state assembly polls, the margin by which pollsters portray the performance of contending parties goes upside down on the day of judgment.

It seems they don’t take into account the changing circumstances that impact the overall political landscape and bring about a new order. The poorest state of India, which is Bihar, cannot decide its fate purely on a caste basis. It may have existed there for a while before other prominent issues gained popularity, but a lot of water has flown under the bridge since then.

BJP women's wing workers dance and beat a drum to celebrate the party's lead in the Bihar assembly election vote counting at the party office in Patna on Friday. (IANS)

More than caste, the biggest issue people face is poverty, which needs to be addressed, one of the emerging factors that comes to mind after looking at the Bihar election results. More than promises, people believe in the quick delivery of results. Bihar is evolving into a state that considers a lot of issues which they see are important in their lives and must be appropriately represented by the people they choose. The NDA’s mandate makes it evident that Bihar voters, like everyone else, want a better life. Filling women’s coffers was like encouraging and recognising nari shakti, which wasn’t visible throughout the Mahagathbandhan parties’ campaign. The women reciprocated with a massive victory by voting for the NDA and persuading their men to vote for them.

It is pertinent to mention here that some women would face the wrath of men after they came home drunk, and Nitish Kumar came as a Messiah for them. He made the state dry, which greatly lessened their pain. Violence against women was mostly attributed to alcohol, as per the National Family Health Survey. Although there are other contributing factors, alcohol was the primary one.

With the exception of seats where Muslims are significant in number, voters have mostly shown their interest in a better life. There are and will continue to be areas where wider community interests, ideology, etc., will matter. But a state with nine divisions, bordering Nepal, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh can’t be seen using a uniform lens; it must be viewed through a progressive lens to balance its diversity. When Gen Zs of Nepal were turning things around, people in the border areas of Bihar were observing and processing the change; when West Bengal was dealing with gruesome violence against women, people here were keenly watching; and when Jharkhand was still breathing naxalism, people in south Bihar were recalling the dark days and praying for it to come never again in their lives.