Retired 25 Years Ago, An Octogenarian Gets A 3-Year RI In A 30-Year-Old Corruption Case

Cuttack: An 85-year-old retired forest officer was on Friday sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years after a special vigilance court in Bhubaneswar convicted him in a 30-year-old disproportionate assets (DA) case. Suresh Chandra Rath, former Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of the Puri Divisional Forest Office, was found guilty under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Special Judge Himanshu Shekhar Mallick also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted retired forest officer. Rath began his career in the forest department of the state government as a Forester in 1969 and went on to retire as an ACF in 1999. The vigilance case against him was registered in 1996, while he was still in service, following an inquiry which revealed that he had accumulated disproportionate assets valued at over Rs 11 lakh at the time, a substantial amount three decades ago.

After a detailed investigation, Odisha Vigilance charge-sheeted Rath under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that he failed to satisfactorily explain the sources of the assets detected during the probe. The case proceeded to trial, culminating in the conviction and sentence pronounced on Friday.