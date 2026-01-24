ETV Bharat / state

After Getting Medical Treatment, Dhaval Lakshmi, An Injured Turtle Was Released Back Into Arabian Sea

Palghar: A wounded Olive Ridley sea turtle was discovered on August 10, 2025, by a local fisherman, who reported the frail and injured turtle to the forest officials. The injured turtle was taken to a marine turtle treatment facility run by the forest department's rescue squad. The turtle was treated medically and was also given physiotherapy due to its various injuries.

A tube was inserted in its stomach to feed it. This Turtle received the right kind of attention and treatment. This turtle weighed 29.6 kilograms and was the first of its kind sighted in Maharashtra. It was returned to the sea once it learned to swim. On November 20, 2025, the turtle was let back into the ocean.

The researchers from this centre, installed a satellite tag on this turtle with assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India (WFI), to track its voyage in the seas, after its release. This female Turtle was given the name, Dhaval Lakshmi, in honour of the Mahalakshmi Devi temple in Dahanu and in remembrance of Dhaval Kansara, who died of a heart attack in February 2022. Dhawal Kansara, who had founded India's first turtle rescue centre in Dahanu, died due to a massive heart attack, suddenly.