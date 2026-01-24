After Getting Medical Treatment, Dhaval Lakshmi, An Injured Turtle Was Released Back Into Arabian Sea
This turtle has been spotted in the South-Central part of the sea and is 1847 kilometres away from Dahanu.
Palghar: A wounded Olive Ridley sea turtle was discovered on August 10, 2025, by a local fisherman, who reported the frail and injured turtle to the forest officials. The injured turtle was taken to a marine turtle treatment facility run by the forest department's rescue squad. The turtle was treated medically and was also given physiotherapy due to its various injuries.
A tube was inserted in its stomach to feed it. This Turtle received the right kind of attention and treatment. This turtle weighed 29.6 kilograms and was the first of its kind sighted in Maharashtra. It was returned to the sea once it learned to swim. On November 20, 2025, the turtle was let back into the ocean.
The researchers from this centre, installed a satellite tag on this turtle with assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India (WFI), to track its voyage in the seas, after its release. This female Turtle was given the name, Dhaval Lakshmi, in honour of the Mahalakshmi Devi temple in Dahanu and in remembrance of Dhaval Kansara, who died of a heart attack in February 2022. Dhawal Kansara, who had founded India's first turtle rescue centre in Dahanu, died due to a massive heart attack, suddenly.
This satellite tracking tag helps the researchers to determine Dhawal Lakshmi's precise location after it was released into the sea. It is currently located in the south-central region of the Arabian Sea, which is 1847 kilometers from Dahanu. The validity of this satellite tag on the turtle is only for one year. According to the technology, the precise location of the turtle is calculated every time it rises on the water.
Dhaval Lakshmi's release is seen as a heralding moment by the forest department-run marine turtle rescue and treatment centre. Dhawal Kansara was the first to take this step towards marine conservation.
