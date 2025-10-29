ETV Bharat / state

An Indore-Based Artist Preserves Wedding Memories Through Resin Art

"These days, women are using resin art not only to preserve memories but also as decoration. In this era of social media, it has become fashionable to use resin art items in homes. Besides looking beautiful, items made with resin art are strong and durable. That's the reason resin art items are gaining popularity rapidly among people," explains Sahu.

Indore: The collection of wedding memories is now being preserved as mementoes, which includes wedding cards, varmalas , mangalsutras, bangles, haldi , turbans, etc. People are framing such items in special ways, decorating them in their bedrooms and drawing rooms. This framing technique is called resin art, which is gaining popularity. Indore-based artist Abhishek Shau has excelled in this format of creating collectables.

For centuries, everyone has been cherishing their special moments, matrimonial being the most special. Everyone has a special attachment to memories associated with their wedding. Hence, they have been trying to capture every moment of that special event. Whether it's the varmala (the wedding garland), the turban from the wedding procession, the bride's bangles, or the groom's plume, people have been preserving all these for years.

With changing times, the way of preserving memories has taken a new format. Earlier, photos, videos, albums, CDs, etc., were the means of preserving. Now, the resin art technology has taken over them. "In the past 3-4 years, the situation in Indore has been such that after the wedding reception, not only are the bride and groom seen taking care of their varmala (wreaths), but also preserving the turban, towel, bangles, and kalki worn at the wedding. People are creating various shapes and designs from these items and using them as home decorations," Sahu said.

An wedding collectable is being made using resin art. (ETV Bharat)

To preserve any material in its original form, a solution is prepared by mixing resin and hardener, which is then poured into a frame on which other materials are fixed and decorated to form a design topped up by another layer of resin and hardener. In about eight to 10 hours, this solution forms into a transparent, stone-like glass that will last for years. This glass-like item is then framed to the customer's liking, creating a masterpiece of resin art.