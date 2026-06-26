An Engineer & AI Specialist, Odisha Girl Poonam Maharana Qualifies For Miss Universe India Finals
Samir Kumar Acharya during a telephonic conversation with Berhampur’s Poonam Maharana finds out about her preparation for her dream pageant - Miss India Universe finals.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Berhampur: Twenty-two-year-old Miss Universe Odisha 2026 Poonam Maharana has, with grace, poise and calmness, set her eyes on the Miss India Universe pageant, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in August. As the countdown begins, Poonam, undergoing tight grooming and training sessions, speaks her heart out about what the pageant means to her.
“I would not say it is just a pageant or title; it means the world to me as it is the first major milestone in a dream I have carried since childhood. I am proud to represent Odisha on such a prestigious platform. This has been possible because of the consistent support of my parents, mentors and trainers,” she says.
Hailing from Berhampur, the Computer Science graduate with a specialisation in AI and Machine Learning, Poonam will represent Odisha at the Miss Universe India Finals, where contestants from across the country will compete.
After completing a B.Tech in Computer Science, Poonam moved to Pune for work, where she started nurturing her passion for pageantry. For her, the journey has been as much about discipline as it has been about ambition.
On her pageant journey, the young professional says it has not been easy to chart an unknown path. “The selection process was intensely competitive, with nearly 100 aspirants taking part in the auditions before I could become the winner,” says Poonam, who is hopeful of making it to the finals and winning the Miss Universe India title. “Maybe I will get the opportunity to represent India internationally,” she says.
The state-level selection event was held in Pune, Maharashtra.
She credits her father, Bibhudendra Maharana, mother, Sangita Maharana, and mentors Nikhil, Amjat and Ritika for helping her build the confidence, communication skills and stage presence needed for the pageant world.
Poonam says her ambition was never limited to one field. Growing up, she wanted to be an all-rounder, giving equal importance to academics and extracurricular activities while quietly nurturing a bigger dream.
“Miss Universe was always my dream. I wanted to be a part of pageant history for my country. So after completing my studies, I decided to pursue this dream wholeheartedly,” she says.
For many aspiring contestants, family support can be a major hurdle. Poonam, however, says she was fortunate to have her parents firmly behind her from the beginning, encouraging her to chase every goal with sincerity and dedication.
“My parents have always been my biggest support. In whatever I do, their support has given me the strength to do my best,” she says.
As she steps up her preparation for the Miss Universe India Finals, Poonam is focusing on refining her personality, confidence and stage performance. While she remains open to opportunities in films in the future, she says her immediate goal is to perform strongly at the national level. The victory at the state level, Poonam says, is a responsibility beyond recognition. She has been vocal about her commitment to environmental protection, social service and entrepreneurship.
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