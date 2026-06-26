ETV Bharat / state

An Engineer & AI Specialist, Odisha Girl Poonam Maharana Qualifies For Miss Universe India Finals

Berhampur: Twenty-two-year-old Miss Universe Odisha 2026 Poonam Maharana has, with grace, poise and calmness, set her eyes on the Miss India Universe pageant, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in August. As the countdown begins, Poonam, undergoing tight grooming and training sessions, speaks her heart out about what the pageant means to her.

“I would not say it is just a pageant or title; it means the world to me as it is the first major milestone in a dream I have carried since childhood. I am proud to represent Odisha on such a prestigious platform. This has been possible because of the consistent support of my parents, mentors and trainers,” she says.

Poonam Maharana (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from Berhampur, the Computer Science graduate with a specialisation in AI and Machine Learning, Poonam will represent Odisha at the Miss Universe India Finals, where contestants from across the country will compete.

After completing a B.Tech in Computer Science, Poonam moved to Pune for work, where she started nurturing her passion for pageantry. For her, the journey has been as much about discipline as it has been about ambition.

On her pageant journey, the young professional says it has not been easy to chart an unknown path. “The selection process was intensely competitive, with nearly 100 aspirants taking part in the auditions before I could become the winner,” says Poonam, who is hopeful of making it to the finals and winning the Miss Universe India title. “Maybe I will get the opportunity to represent India internationally,” she says.