Elderly Man Murdered In Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat: An elderly man was hacked to death with a sickle in Khark Saniya village in Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The accused, Subhash Kharwal (40), a neighbour of the victim, has been arrested for the murder of Ambadutt Kharwal (80). Police said, Subhash, is mentally unstable and assaulted Ambadutt with the sickle killing him on the spot.

Kotwali police station in-charge BS Bisht said Ambadutt resided alone in the village. "Ambadutt has two sons and a daughter. While his daughter is married, his sons work outside," he said, adding the deceased's children have been informed of the incident.

Bisht said the motive for the murder remains unclear. "The deceased's body has been sent to a government hospital in Champawat for postmortem. Investigation into the incident is underway," he said. The murder man has led to panic in the village with locals demanding adequate security for elderly people in the area.