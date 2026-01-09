ETV Bharat / state

An Ace Swimmer's Body Found In Veer Dam, 30 Hours After Drowning

Satara: A young man was reported to have drowned at the Veer Dam in Satara district of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Vinod Suresh Gende. Gende was known to be an ace swimmer who had previously saved numerous people from drowning.

According to the information shared by Gende's family to the police, he had gone near the Veer Dam area on January 7, 2026, with his two friends - one, a rickshaw driver from their building and the security guard from their housing complex - for a party. After that, they were informed that Gende had disappeared.

Constable Ajay Zhunjar, attached to the Shirval Police Station, told ETV Bharat, "The Mahabaleshwar, Pratapgad, and Shirwal rescue teams were informed about the incident. However, it had got pitch dark by the time the police could deploy rescue teams, as it prevented the search efforts."

"The following day, on Thursday, January 8, 2026, around 10 AM, when the sun was bright, we deployed rescue teams to search on land and in the dam waters. With the help of hikers and also rescue team boats, search operations began in the areas of Mahableshwar, Pratapgad, and Shirwal," added Zhunjar.