AMU Professor Rao Danish Murder: Neighbour Arrested, Revenge Motive, Say Police

Aligarh: Police made a major breakthrough in the murder of Professor Rao Danish, who was killed on December 24 at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). One of the accused, Salman Qureshi, who was arrested, is an acquaintance and neighbour of Danish.
However, three other notorious criminals, including the main shooters Fahad and Yasir, are still at large. SSP Neeraj Jadoun told the media that on December 24, miscreants shot Danish inside the AMU campus.
Seriously injured, Danish was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The killing caused panic and outrage not only in the university but throughout the city. Considering the seriousness of the case, several police teams were formed, and investigations were launched from every possible angle.
Two suspects on a scooter seen in CCTV footage
The SSP said that the police first examined the footage from all the CCTV cameras installed in and around the university campus. Cameras installed at all AMU entry and exit points, roads leading to the city, and even toll plazas were checked. The investigation revealed that two young men fled on a scooter after the incident. The police proceeded based on this clue.
Clue found after scanning social media
The SSP said that during the investigation, the police also examined Rao Danish's social media accounts, which were investigated. According to him, some claims made on an Instagram account provided the police with a crucial lead. Developing this lead, the police tracked Salman Qureshi, who was subsequently arrested.
'Neighbour Salman sheltered shooters'
The SSP said that based on questioning and technical evidence, it was revealed that brothers Fahad and Yasir arrived at Salman's house with weapons on the night of December 23. The two shooters stayed at Salman's house all night. Salman not only sheltered them but also played an active role in the plot.
On the day of the incident, Salman dropped off the two shooters near the university in his KIA car. They took a scooter and entered the AMU campus. The accused were dropped off in Delhi by car.
After killing Danish, the two shooters fled on the scooter which was thrown into a ditch by the roadside near the Gabhana toll plaza. After this, Salman picked up one of the shooters in his car and dropped him off in Delhi. The black scooter used in the murder has been recovered, and the car has also been seized by the police.
Jadoun said,” Salman knew the teacher Rao Danish beforehand. Both lived in the Amir Nisha area, so Salman had good knowledge of Rao Danish's daily routine and activities. Salman sheltered the shooters, helped them hide the weapons, and later tried to destroy evidence.
Revenge for the Shahzeb murder
Police investigation has also revealed that the motive behind the murder was the Shahzeb murder in 2018. Some of Salman's associates had gone to jail in that case. The accused suspected that teacher Rao Danish had informed the police in that case. Based on this suspicion and a desire for revenge, Fahad, Yasir, and Salman conspired to kill Rao Danish.
Both shooters absconding
The SSP said Fahad, Yasir, and Zuber are currently absconding. Zuber is a history-sheeter and a former associate of the notorious criminal Munir. “We are continuously conducting raids to apprehend them. Everything will be possible after their arrest. We expect a vital breakthrough from the interrogation of Salman,” he added.
