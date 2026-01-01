ETV Bharat / state

AMU Professor Rao Danish Murder: Neighbour Arrested, Revenge Motive, Say Police

Aligarh: Police made a major breakthrough in the murder of Professor Rao Danish, who was killed on December 24 at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). One of the accused, Salman Qureshi, who was arrested, is an acquaintance and neighbour of Danish.

However, three other notorious criminals, including the main shooters Fahad and Yasir, are still at large. SSP Neeraj Jadoun told the media that on December 24, miscreants shot Danish inside the AMU campus.

Seriously injured, Danish was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The killing caused panic and outrage not only in the university but throughout the city. Considering the seriousness of the case, several police teams were formed, and investigations were launched from every possible angle.

Two suspects on a scooter seen in CCTV footage

The SSP said that the police first examined the footage from all the CCTV cameras installed in and around the university campus. Cameras installed at all AMU entry and exit points, roads leading to the city, and even toll plazas were checked. The investigation revealed that two young men fled on a scooter after the incident. The police proceeded based on this clue.

Clue found after scanning social media

The SSP said that during the investigation, the police also examined Rao Danish's social media accounts, which were investigated. According to him, some claims made on an Instagram account provided the police with a crucial lead. Developing this lead, the police tracked Salman Qureshi, who was subsequently arrested.

'Neighbour Salman sheltered shooters'