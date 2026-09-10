ETV Bharat / state

Amruta Fadnavis Bats For Inclusive Festivals Amid Nitesh Rane's Remarks On Muslims

"If a Muslim person also comes there and enjoys the festival properly, I do not see anything wrong in it," she told reporters.

State minister Nitesh Rane on Monday supported the VHP, alleging that "love jihad" cases tend to increase during such festivals and asserting that those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) last week announced that Muslims would not be allowed entry to 'garba' and 'dandiya' venues across the state during the Navratri festival, which begins on October 11.

Navratri and garba were very good ways to give people a glimpse of Hindu religion, she said, and called for introducing the world to its uniqueness.

Nagpur: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said festivals are inclusive and that there is nothing wrong with a Muslim person attending the celebrations, even as BJP leader Nitesh Rane has backed the VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri events.

On Wednesday, when asked again about the VHP's call, Fadnavis said, "On this issue, you are making me the most trolled wife of a political leader, but still I want to say this: I am not political." "As a social activist and as a citizen, I will express my views that whether it is garba or Navratri, these are very beautiful festivals which are world-famous. People like them. So whether someone wants to come out of faith or devotion, whether they want to bring their families along -- I feel there should be no distinction based on caste and religion in this, and that's my view," she said.

"If we want to promote our religion, then we have to introduce the world to its uniqueness. So this is a very good way to give people a glimpse of our religion," she said.

To a query on talks of 'love jihad', Fadnavis said, "If this is an issue, then it is worth considering. There are existing laws and more such laws should be framed. If in the long term, you want to combat it and stand against it, then we must introduce our daughters and sons to our culture in a very good way so that no one misleads them and that is our long-term solution," she said.

The VHP has issued "guidelines" for organisers to verify participants' identities during Navratri 'garba' and 'dandiya' events by checking their Aadhaar cards and applying 'tilak' on their foreheads.

Rane alleged that cases of "love jihad" tend to increase during such festivals and said attendees should undergo identity checks and recite the Hanuman Chalisa before entry.

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure women (mostly from the Hindu community) into relationships for religious conversion.