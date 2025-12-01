Man Kills Sister Over Property Dispute In UP's Amroha
The accused had been at loggerheads with his sister over ancestral property after his father's death and killed her with a sharp weapon.
Amroha: A man killed his sister by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute at Nanheda Aliyarpur village under Dehat police station in Amroha.
Police said the accused, Shyoraj killed the victim Sanyogita over a land dispute and fled. Shyoraj is the son Bhagwan Das, who was a Class IV in the Irrigation Department. Bhagwan passed away a few years back following which his family comprising his widow Hukum Devi, son Shyoraj and three daughters, Shakuntala, Mamta, and Sanyogita moved to Nanheda Aliyarpur village from Amroha.
Shakuntala, who is unmarried, works as a nurse at a private hospital and shifted from the village a while back.
On Monday morning, Sanyogita, Shyoraj, and Hukum Devi were present at home. During a dispute over property, Shyoraj killed Sanyogita by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and then fled the scene.
Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand stated that the police have sent the body for postmortem and have deployed several teams to arrest the accused. "There was a property dispute within the family. Police are investigating the matter."
Locals said after her father's death, Sanyogita had been demanding a share in the ancestral land. Shyoraj did not agree to it which led to a dispute within the family. Sanyogita's sister Shakuntala said that she had come to the village from Delhi. "But then this incident occurred.My father's death certificate has not been issued and the family including her mother is awaiting his pension and other benefits," she said.
