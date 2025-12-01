ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Sister Over Property Dispute In UP's Amroha

Amroha: A man killed his sister by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute at Nanheda Aliyarpur village under Dehat police station in Amroha.

Police said the accused, Shyoraj killed the victim Sanyogita over a land dispute and fled. Shyoraj is the son Bhagwan Das, who was a Class IV in the Irrigation Department. Bhagwan passed away a few years back following which his family comprising his widow Hukum Devi, son Shyoraj and three daughters, Shakuntala, Mamta, and Sanyogita moved to Nanheda Aliyarpur village from Amroha.

Shakuntala, who is unmarried, works as a nurse at a private hospital and shifted from the village a while back.