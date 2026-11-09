ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar: Young Man Killed In Firing As Gold Dispute Turns Deadly On Diwali Night

Pratap Singh, who was killed; police at the scene of crime. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: A young man was killed during firing over a long-standing gold dispute between two groups in Amritsar on Diwali night.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, who arrived at the spot in response to a complaint, was seriously injured.

The deceased was identified as Pratap Singh. "Members of both parties involved in the dispute were good friends earlier. There were two brothers on one side and two brothers on the other side. The main reason for the dispute was the transaction of about 1,400 grams of gold," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Pal Singh. Police said the dispute between the two groups had been going on for a long time regarding the return of the gold. Several attempts were made in vain to bring about resolution of the dispute.