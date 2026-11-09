Amritsar: Young Man Killed In Firing As Gold Dispute Turns Deadly On Diwali Night
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police, who tried to control the situation, was seriously injured; ACP said the dispute was related to a gold transaction.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Amritsar: A young man was killed during firing over a long-standing gold dispute between two groups in Amritsar on Diwali night.
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, who arrived at the spot in response to a complaint, was seriously injured.
The deceased was identified as Pratap Singh.
"Members of both parties involved in the dispute were good friends earlier. There were two brothers on one side and two brothers on the other side. The main reason for the dispute was the transaction of about 1,400 grams of gold," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Pal Singh.
Police said the dispute between the two groups had been going on for a long time regarding the return of the gold. Several attempts were made in vain to bring about resolution of the dispute.
On the night of Diwali, both the parties once again faced each other, and there was a heated argument between the two. A complaint was filed with the police by one of the parties. As soon as they received information, ASI of Punjab Police along with his team and Senior Constable Sahib Singh, rushed to the spot.
As soon as the police team reached the spot, a member of the other party started firing. Pratap Singh was seriously injured due to the bullet and died during treatment in the hospital. The ASI who was trying to control the situation was also injured in the firing. He was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and registered a case under sections of murder and deadly attack. Raids were being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.
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