Amritsar Sarpanch Murder Case: Main Shooter Killed In Police Encounter

Amritsar: The main shooter in the murder of sarpanch Jharmal Singh at a wedding ceremony in Amritsar on January 4 has succumbed on Wednesday to the bullet injuries he received in an encounter with police, officials said.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said seven accused were arrested in the case, among whom the main shooter, Sukhraj Singh alias Gungha Thakarpuria, has died. "He and Karamjit Singh were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and brought to Punjab," he added.

Bhullar said Sukhraj was taken to the canal area near Walla for weapons recovery. When the police team was returning from the spot, two unknown bike-borne people suddenly started firing at the police van to rescue Sukhraj. About six bullets were fired by the assailants, and about 10 rounds were fired by the police in retaliation. "A tyre of the van was punctured during the firing. Amid this, Sukhraj tried to snatch a service pistol from a police officer. In the process, some shots were mistakenly fired from the pistol, leading to both sustaining serious wounds. Both were rushed to the Amritsar Medical College and Hospital, where Sukhraj died during treatment," he added.