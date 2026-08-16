ETV Bharat / state

IED Designed To Attack Police Station In Amritsar Seized

Chandigarh: The Amritsar rural police on Sunday foiled a major terrorist plot and recovered a 690-gram IED designed to target a police station, Punjab DGP Gurav Yadav said. Alongside, an electronic detonator, battery, timer and an iron box have been seized.

Later, the bomb disposal squad successfully neutralised the explosive materials. The police have registered an FIR in this matter under relevant sections of the law.

"The Amritsar Rural Police has foiled a design of anti-national elements and averted a potential threat to public safety. FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law at the concerned police station, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those behind the plot," the DGP shared on X.

The investigating agencies are busy finding out who is behind the conspiracy and for what purpose the IED was to be planted. Further action is being taken by the police to identify the accused and arrest them.