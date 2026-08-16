IED Designed To Attack Police Station In Amritsar Seized
Punjab DGP said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those behind it.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Amritsar rural police on Sunday foiled a major terrorist plot and recovered a 690-gram IED designed to target a police station, Punjab DGP Gurav Yadav said. Alongside, an electronic detonator, battery, timer and an iron box have been seized.
Later, the bomb disposal squad successfully neutralised the explosive materials. The police have registered an FIR in this matter under relevant sections of the law.
"The Amritsar Rural Police has foiled a design of anti-national elements and averted a potential threat to public safety. FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law at the concerned police station, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those behind the plot," the DGP shared on X.
The investigating agencies are busy finding out who is behind the conspiracy and for what purpose the IED was to be planted. Further action is being taken by the police to identify the accused and arrest them.
Amritsar Rural Police averts a terror plot targeting a police establishment and recovers an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) weighing 690 grams, along with an electronic detonator, battery, timer and iron box.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 16, 2026
After seizure, the explosive material was handled as per established… pic.twitter.com/I711R3AYl2
Punjab police said action against terrorist networks, organised crime and illegal activities will continue, as they are fully committed to maintaining peace, security and public safety.
Recently, the Punjab police busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module and arrested a key operative, foiling a planned attack.
The arrested accused had allegedly procured the grenade from Jalandhar on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the DGP said.
"In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of a key operative and recovers an 86-P hand grenade, foiling a planned attack," the DGP said in a post on X.
Also Read