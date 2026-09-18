Amritsar Police Officer Harjit Singh Shot Dead During Night Patrol; Attackers Remain Unidentified
The Punjab Police officer was performing his duty when he came under fire, prompting an investigation and a search for the unidentified attackers.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Amritsar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants here at around 2.30 am last night.
ASI Harjit Singh, posted at the Gate Hakima police station, was patrolling on a motorcycle near the grain market when he came under attack.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers.
In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Our brave police officer from Amritsar district, ASI Harjit Singh, sacrificed his life while on duty. The Punjab Police stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance (ex gratia) of Rs 1 crore for his family, while HDFC Bank will provide an additional insurance amount of Rs 1 crore."
He added, "The martyr will be given a farewell with full police honours. May God grant peace to his soul. Our prayers are with his family and relatives."
CM Mann Announces Financial Assistance
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann posted on X, saying, "I salute the bravery of Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh Ji, who sacrificed his life while performing his duty in Amritsar district... His immense courage and dedication to duty will always be remembered. The Punjab government stands like a rock with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief. As a mark of respect, the government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore, while HDFC Bank will provide an additional insurance amount of Rs 1 crore to the family."
The CM added, "We are fully committed to providing all possible help to our martyrs and their families. This great sacrifice will continue to inspire all of us to perform our duties with complete bravery and honesty."
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