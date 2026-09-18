ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Officer Harjit Singh Shot Dead During Night Patrol; Attackers Remain Unidentified

Amritsar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants here at around 2.30 am last night.

ASI Harjit Singh, posted at the Gate Hakima police station, was patrolling on a motorcycle near the grain market when he came under attack.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers.

In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Our brave police officer from Amritsar district, ASI Harjit Singh, sacrificed his life while on duty. The Punjab Police stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance (ex gratia) of Rs 1 crore for his family, while HDFC Bank will provide an additional insurance amount of Rs 1 crore."