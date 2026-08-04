ETV Bharat / state

Cops Bust Two ISI-Backed Terror Modules In Punjab; Seize Guns, Petrol Bombs

Amritsar: The Amritsar police on Tuesday busted two alleged Pakistan-based ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and arrested nine persons, including four juveniles, and seized three illegal pistols, four petrol bombs and nine live cartridges.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with handlers based abroad and were acting at their direction. Police suspect the recruits were being groomed for terror-related activities, conducting surveillance of security installations, procuring illegal weapons, and disturbing public peace in Punjab.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said another significant revelation emerged during the investigation, with the accused allegedly installing CCTV cameras near railway tracks to monitor railway movement. The recorded footage was purportedly shared with suspected ISI handlers based overseas, the DGP said.