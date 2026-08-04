Cops Bust Two ISI-Backed Terror Modules In Punjab; Seize Guns, Petrol Bombs
Police suspect the recruits were being groomed for terror-related activities in Punjab
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar police on Tuesday busted two alleged Pakistan-based ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and arrested nine persons, including four juveniles, and seized three illegal pistols, four petrol bombs and nine live cartridges.
According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with handlers based abroad and were acting at their direction. Police suspect the recruits were being groomed for terror-related activities, conducting surveillance of security installations, procuring illegal weapons, and disturbing public peace in Punjab.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said another significant revelation emerged during the investigation, with the accused allegedly installing CCTV cameras near railway tracks to monitor railway movement. The recorded footage was purportedly shared with suspected ISI handlers based overseas, the DGP said.
Separate FIRs have been registered at Mohkampura, Airport and C-Division police stations in Amritsar. “Further investigation is underway to identify the remaining members of the ISI-backed network, establish its forward and backward linkages, trace the financial trail, and uncover any involvement in other terror-related activities,” he said.
The police said the investigation is continuing and reiterated that stringent action will be taken against anyone found involved in activities that threaten the state’s security.
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