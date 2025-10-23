ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust Major Cross-Border Drug Network, Arrest Kingpin Linked to Pakistan

Police seized 5.025 kg of heroin and arrested Rajpal Singh, the alleged mastermind behind a cross-border drug racket operating through the Dera Baba Nanak sector.

Heroin Bust Punjab
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bullar addresses the media after the bust. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST

Amritsar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug trafficking, the Punjab police have arrested a key operative, Rajpal Singh, and seized 5 kg 25 grams of heroin from his possession. Officials said Singh was running an extensive smuggling network in collaboration with Pakistan-based handlers.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that Singh’s network operated through the Dera Baba Nanak sector, a known route for cross-border drug consignments. “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Rajpal Singh had been coordinating with his Pakistani counterparts to receive and distribute narcotics in Punjab,” Bhullar said.

Singh, who was already wanted in multiple drug-related cases registered at Maqboolpura and Batala police stations, came under the scanner following the arrest of one Lucky, from whom police had earlier seized 3.154 kg of heroin. Singh’s name surfaced during Lucky’s interrogation, leading to his eventual arrest.

Investigations indicate that Singh had been active for the past four to five months, moving large consignments of heroin into India through Dera Baba Nanak and distributing them across cities like Jalandhar and Ludhiana. “He used to conceal the drugs in duffel and cloth bags to avoid detection,” Bhullar added. Another local accomplice has also been arrested, and police say more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Commissioner Bhullar emphasised that the operation has exposed a significant narco cartel with deep cross-border connections. “We are now tracing the entire supply chain to determine where the consignments originated and where they were delivered,” he said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav praised the operation, posting on X: “Acting on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling module linked to Pakistan and arrested drug kingpin Rajpal Singh. A total of 5.025 kg of heroin has been recovered.”

Police said further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network and identify those facilitating the supply from across the border.

