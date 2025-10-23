ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust Major Cross-Border Drug Network, Arrest Kingpin Linked to Pakistan

Amritsar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug trafficking, the Punjab police have arrested a key operative, Rajpal Singh, and seized 5 kg 25 grams of heroin from his possession. Officials said Singh was running an extensive smuggling network in collaboration with Pakistan-based handlers.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that Singh’s network operated through the Dera Baba Nanak sector, a known route for cross-border drug consignments. “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Rajpal Singh had been coordinating with his Pakistani counterparts to receive and distribute narcotics in Punjab,” Bhullar said.

Singh, who was already wanted in multiple drug-related cases registered at Maqboolpura and Batala police stations, came under the scanner following the arrest of one Lucky, from whom police had earlier seized 3.154 kg of heroin. Singh’s name surfaced during Lucky’s interrogation, leading to his eventual arrest.

Investigations indicate that Singh had been active for the past four to five months, moving large consignments of heroin into India through Dera Baba Nanak and distributing them across cities like Jalandhar and Ludhiana. “He used to conceal the drugs in duffel and cloth bags to avoid detection,” Bhullar added. Another local accomplice has also been arrested, and police say more arrests are likely in the coming days.