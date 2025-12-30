ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust International Drug Trafficking Racket, Nab Seven

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said drugs were being smuggled into India from Pakistan and were being distributed in Punjab through local modules on social media.

Amritsar commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press conference.
Amritsar commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press conference. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 30, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

Amritsar: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted an international drug trafficking gang linked to Pakistan-based handlers and arrested seven youths with 4.75 kg of heroin, one kg of methamphetamine and a 9 mm Glock pistol.

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told a press conference that it has been revealed in the initial investigation that the drugs were being smuggled into India from Pakistan and were being distributed in Punjab through local modules directed through social media.

"There were two border areas in Amritsar Rural and two in Gurdaspur from where these smugglers kept ordering goods. First, Jasbir and Jaspal were arrested, followed by Anmol, Harpinder and Tarun. With the arrest of Davinder and Mandeep, one kg of methamphetamine was also recovered. Cases related to drug smuggling have been registered against Jasbir and many other accused in the past," Bhullar said.

He said one of the arrested had returned from Dubai about 1.5 years ago, where he came into contact with Pakistani smugglers. All the smuggling and hawala money transactions were happening from Dubai. A plan was also being hatched to prepare more heroin from methamphetamine, he added.

Terming the operation a big success, the commissioner said the investigation is underway into other links and networks involved in the case, and further revelations are likely. The operation is part of the Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy to make the state drug-free.

