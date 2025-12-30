ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust International Drug Trafficking Racket, Nab Seven

Amritsar: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted an international drug trafficking gang linked to Pakistan-based handlers and arrested seven youths with 4.75 kg of heroin, one kg of methamphetamine and a 9 mm Glock pistol.

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told a press conference that it has been revealed in the initial investigation that the drugs were being smuggled into India from Pakistan and were being distributed in Punjab through local modules directed through social media.

"There were two border areas in Amritsar Rural and two in Gurdaspur from where these smugglers kept ordering goods. First, Jasbir and Jaspal were arrested, followed by Anmol, Harpinder and Tarun. With the arrest of Davinder and Mandeep, one kg of methamphetamine was also recovered. Cases related to drug smuggling have been registered against Jasbir and many other accused in the past," Bhullar said.