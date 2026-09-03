Amritsar Police Bust Illegal Arms Supply Network, Two Arrested; 8 Pistols, 103 Cartridges Seized
Police Commissioner Harmanveer Singh Gill identified the arrested suspects by their aliases, ‘Cheeta’ and ‘Gora’.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Police busted an alleged illegal arms supply network and arrested two persons. The team recovered eight 30-bore pistols and 103 live cartridges from their possession, officials said.
Police Commissioner Harmanveer Singh Gill identified the arrested suspects by their aliases, ‘Cheeta’ and ‘Gora’. Investigators are questioning the duo to establish their links with the wider arms supply network and identify other people allegedly involved in the racket.
According to the police, preliminary questioning has revealed that the accused allegedly supplied weapons not only in Punjab but also to other states, including Rajasthan and Haryana. Police teams have been dispatched to several locations to identify people who may have previously received weapons from the accused.
Police said the investigation has revealed that consignments of weapons were allegedly delivered from Pakistan into Punjab using drones.
Police also said questioning has revealed information about the accused’s alleged overseas contacts and links to the arms trafficking network. According to investigators, one of the accused allegedly came into contact with certain individuals while working as a truck driver abroad, through whom he connected with the alleged arms-smuggling network.
The police are investigating whether the recovered weapons were intended for use in target killings, shootouts or other criminal activities. Commissioner Gill said the objective of the investigation was not limited to recovering illegal weapons but to dismantling the entire network involved in supplying them to criminals.
Police are examining both the backward and forward links of the network to determine where the recovered weapons originated, whom they were intended for and how they were allegedly going to be used.
Multiple police teams are conducting raids and carrying out further investigations at different locations. Officials said more arrests and additional recoveries of illegal weapons are likely in the coming days as investigators trace the wider network.
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