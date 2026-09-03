ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust Illegal Arms Supply Network, Two Arrested; 8 Pistols, 103 Cartridges Seized

Amritsar: The Amritsar Police busted an alleged illegal arms supply network and arrested two persons. The team recovered eight 30-bore pistols and 103 live cartridges from their possession, officials said.

Police Commissioner Harmanveer Singh Gill identified the arrested suspects by their aliases, ‘Cheeta’ and ‘Gora’. Investigators are questioning the duo to establish their links with the wider arms supply network and identify other people allegedly involved in the racket.

According to the police, preliminary questioning has revealed that the accused allegedly supplied weapons not only in Punjab but also to other states, including Rajasthan and Haryana. Police teams have been dispatched to several locations to identify people who may have previously received weapons from the accused.

Police said the investigation has revealed that consignments of weapons were allegedly delivered from Pakistan into Punjab using drones.