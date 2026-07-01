ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, Arrest Two; Seven Pistols, 40 Live Cartridges Seized

Seven sophisticated pistols and 40 live cartridges were recovered after busting a cross-border arms smuggling module in Amritsar. ( X/@DGPPunjabPolice )

Amritsar: The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has busted an international cross-border arms smuggling module and arrested two accused, while recovering seven sophisticated pistols and 40 live cartridges from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared details of the operation in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based arms smugglers through social media applications. They allegedly used these platforms to receive consignments of illegal weapons smuggled from across the border, which were later supplied to criminals operating in Punjab and other regions.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused have been identified as Surjit Singh alias Rana (33) and Gulbag Singh (26), both residents of Tarn Taran district.

"Surjit Singh works as a welder and was already wanted in a case registered under the NDPS Act. He has been absconding in that case since August 2025. During this period, he continued to remain actively involved in arms and drug smuggling activities," Bhullar said.

De-Addiction Centre Operator Under Scanner

Bhullar said Gulbag Singh lived in Amritsar's Sultanwind area and operated a de-addiction centre on Bhai Manj Singh Road. "It is a matter of serious concern that a person running a de-addiction centre was allegedly linked to a cross-border arms smuggling network. We are conducting a detailed investigation into the financial transactions and other activities related to the de-addiction centre," he said.

The Police Commissioner said the recovered cache included one 9 mm Glock pistol, one 0.30 bore pistol, one specially modified Chinese-made 0.30 bore pistol, one Pakistan-made 0.30 bore pistol, along with other sophisticated weapons, taking the total number of seized firearms to seven.

"Forty live cartridges have also been recovered. We believe the weapons were seized before they could be used in any major criminal incident, averting a serious threat," Bhullar said.