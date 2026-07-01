Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, Arrest Two; Seven Pistols, 40 Live Cartridges Seized
Punjab Police uncovered an international arms smuggling module, recovering seven sophisticated pistols and investigating drone-dropped weapons linked to Pakistan-based smugglers.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST|
Updated : July 1, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has busted an international cross-border arms smuggling module and arrested two accused, while recovering seven sophisticated pistols and 40 live cartridges from their possession.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared details of the operation in a post on X.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based arms smugglers through social media applications. They allegedly used these platforms to receive consignments of illegal weapons smuggled from across the border, which were later supplied to criminals operating in Punjab and other regions.
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused have been identified as Surjit Singh alias Rana (33) and Gulbag Singh (26), both residents of Tarn Taran district.
"Surjit Singh works as a welder and was already wanted in a case registered under the NDPS Act. He has been absconding in that case since August 2025. During this period, he continued to remain actively involved in arms and drug smuggling activities," Bhullar said.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module, apprehends two accused and recovers 7 sophisticated pistols along with 40 live cartridges.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 1, 2026
Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were in… pic.twitter.com/zd8tEv2uXI
De-Addiction Centre Operator Under Scanner
Bhullar said Gulbag Singh lived in Amritsar's Sultanwind area and operated a de-addiction centre on Bhai Manj Singh Road. "It is a matter of serious concern that a person running a de-addiction centre was allegedly linked to a cross-border arms smuggling network. We are conducting a detailed investigation into the financial transactions and other activities related to the de-addiction centre," he said.
The Police Commissioner said the recovered cache included one 9 mm Glock pistol, one 0.30 bore pistol, one specially modified Chinese-made 0.30 bore pistol, one Pakistan-made 0.30 bore pistol, along with other sophisticated weapons, taking the total number of seized firearms to seven.
"Forty live cartridges have also been recovered. We believe the weapons were seized before they could be used in any major criminal incident, averting a serious threat," Bhullar said.
Weapons Dropped By Drones
The investigation has further revealed that Pakistan-based smugglers and organised crime operatives had allegedly dropped the weapons in border areas using drones.
According to the police, after the drone drops in the border areas of Tarn Taran, the accused collected the weapons and planned to supply them to various criminal gangs.
"We are now investigating the intended recipients of these weapons and identifying other members associated with the network," Bhullar said.
Bhullar said the investigation is not limited to the seizure of weapons. "We are examining the accused's mobile data, social media platforms, virtual numbers and contacts established through encrypted applications. Cross-border smugglers increasingly use encrypted apps such as Signal and virtual numbers to run their networks, so our technical investigation has been strengthened," he said.
The police are also scrutinising the accused's bank accounts, sources of income and financial transactions linked to the de-addiction centre.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the centre was being used to facilitate illegal financial transactions or hawala operations.
The Police Commissioner said Amritsar Police would continue its crackdown on cross-border smuggling and organised crime.
"We have busted several such modules in the past and similar operations will continue. With public support and intelligence inputs, every attempt to disturb peace in Punjab through cross-border networks will be foiled," Bhullar said.
Police said both accused are being questioned and further disclosures regarding the network are expected during the investigation.
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