ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Police Bust 5 Modules Of Drug Traffickers, Illegal Weapon Suppliers

The cache of arms and drugs recovered ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday said it has bust five separate modules. During the operation, the police arrested 10 accused individuals and recovered a large quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons, and other items. The police action is being hailed as a significant success against networks involved in drug trafficking and the supply of illicit arms.

According to information provided by the police, 6 pistols, 4.409 kg of heroin, 500 grams of opium, drug money amounting to Rs 12.90 lakh, 12 live cartridges, and a drone were recovered from the arrested accused. Following these recoveries, the police have intensified their investigation into the networks linked to drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons.