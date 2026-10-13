Amritsar Police Bust 5 Modules Of Drug Traffickers, Illegal Weapon Suppliers
The upstream and downstream contacts of the accused are also being traced to expose the entire network involved in drug trafficking and illegal weapons supply.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Amritsar: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday said it has bust five separate modules. During the operation, the police arrested 10 accused individuals and recovered a large quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons, and other items. The police action is being hailed as a significant success against networks involved in drug trafficking and the supply of illicit arms.
According to information provided by the police, 6 pistols, 4.409 kg of heroin, 500 grams of opium, drug money amounting to Rs 12.90 lakh, 12 live cartridges, and a drone were recovered from the arrested accused. Following these recoveries, the police have intensified their investigation into the networks linked to drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly involved in supplying illegal weapons and narcotics. The police are now trying to ascertain the source of these narcotics and weapons, as well as the areas where they were being supplied.
Additionally, investigative teams are making efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals linked to these networks. The police are also investigating whether a larger network was operating behind these modules.
The police have registered five separate FIRs in connection with the matter. As part of the investigation, the upstream and downstream contacts of the accused are being traced to expose the entire network involved in drug trafficking and illegal weapons supply. The police are also working to identify other individuals involved in this illicit trade.
The Punjab Police has reiterated that the campaign to dismantle drug trafficking and illegal arms networks in the state will continue. The police aim to make Punjab drug-free and safe. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and additional revelations are likely as the probe progresses.
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