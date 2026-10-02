ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar: Mentally Unstable Woman Attacks Female Neighbour, Her Eight-year-old Child

Amritsar: An allegedly mentally unstable woman attacked her female neighbour and her eight-year-old child in Gali No. 2 of Dashmesh Nagar near Joda Phatak in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Thursday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Narrating the incident, the victim's mother said, "I had gone to get my children something from a street shop in the evening. On the way back, a woman, who lives in the neighbourhood, was standing at the door of her house. She threatened me and asked me to stop. When I screamed out of fear and ran to call my family for help, the woman attacked my daughter.”

When the mother ran back to save the girl, the accused also attacked her and threw her down. “After this, the girl was severely beaten, her throat was strangled, and she was punched on the face and spine. An attempt was also made to drag the girl towards the house," the victim’s mother said.

The victim’s family members and eyewitnesses said that the attacker was threatening to kill the girl by hitting her with a brick and saying, "Today I’ll kill this one, tomorrow it will be your second child's turn."