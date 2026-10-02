Amritsar: Mentally Unstable Woman Attacks Female Neighbour, Her Eight-year-old Child
A police officer says a complaint was received on Friday; the police have started investigating matter on the basis of the complaint and CCTV footage.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Amritsar: An allegedly mentally unstable woman attacked her female neighbour and her eight-year-old child in Gali No. 2 of Dashmesh Nagar near Joda Phatak in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Thursday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.
Narrating the incident, the victim's mother said, "I had gone to get my children something from a street shop in the evening. On the way back, a woman, who lives in the neighbourhood, was standing at the door of her house. She threatened me and asked me to stop. When I screamed out of fear and ran to call my family for help, the woman attacked my daughter.”
When the mother ran back to save the girl, the accused also attacked her and threw her down. “After this, the girl was severely beaten, her throat was strangled, and she was punched on the face and spine. An attempt was also made to drag the girl towards the house," the victim’s mother said.
The victim’s family members and eyewitnesses said that the attacker was threatening to kill the girl by hitting her with a brick and saying, "Today I’ll kill this one, tomorrow it will be your second child's turn."
Hearing the screams, the people around reached the spot and rescued the girl and her mother. Both were seriously injured in this incident.
The girl's father, Pankaj, said, "My daughter studies in class 1 and already has a neurological problem, for which she has been undergoing treatment for the past several years. Our family has been living in this area since 1978. We don’t have any dispute or enmity with any neighbour."
The victim's family has demanded protection and justice from the administration.
A police officer said that a complaint was received from Pankaj on Friday. The police have started investigating the matter on the basis of the complaint and the CCTV footage related to the incident. If the accused woman is mentally ill, then her medical records and hospital-related documents will be examined. "After conducting a fair investigation into the entire matter, further action will be taken as per law," he said.
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