ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Man Dies By Suicide After Shooting Pet Dogs and Mother

Amritsar: A resident of Jujhar Singh Avenue in the Gumtala area of Amritsar allegedly died by suicide after shooting his pet dogs and mother to death. The deceased, 55-year-old Harpreet Singh, was said to be under mental stress.

Police officials, accompanied by experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), arrived at the scene after the incident to start the investigation into the matter.

Deceased Harpreet Singh (ETV Bharat)

Police official Davinder Singh disclosed, "Preliminary investigations reveal that Harpreet had been suffering from depression for some time. He had returned to India from England in 2021 and was not employed here. He frequently had disputes with his family. This morning, after waking up, Harpreet first shot his two pet dogs. Subsequently, he shot his mother in the head, killing her, and then went to a vacant plot behind the house and died by suicide."

His sister-in-law (wife of the younger brother) recounted, "The entire incident took place around 9:30 AM."At that time, she was asleep in her room with her two daughters. Upon hearing the sound of the gunshots and the commotion, she came outside and discovered that her brother-in-law had allegedly shot his mother and their two pet dogs before he left the house to take his own life."

The sister-in-law further revealed, “Harpreet had previously, on several occasions, brandished a pistol while walking on the roof or in the street, and would often quarrel with his mother.”

The entire sequence of events has been captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the house. It is worth noting that Harpreet’s younger brother also passed away about a year ago.