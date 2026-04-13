ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Grenade Attack Case: Punjab Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Module, Six Arrested

Announcing the development on his X handle, DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary probe reveals that the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI and the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, operating from abroad, who was directing terror activities in Punjab.

Amritsar: Amritsar Rural Police on Monday made a major breakthrough in the recent grenade attack on Bhindi Saida police station with the arrest of six suspects.

"On the intervening night of March 29–30, 2026, the accused retrieved hand grenades, conducted reconnaissance, and carried out the attack. The module had been radicalised and motivated to target police establishments, with promises of substantial financial rewards for executing the attack," the DGP wrote.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, UAPA, BNS, and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to dismantle the entire network, Yadav said adding, "Punjab Police remains firmly committed to ensuring peace and harmony in the region".

SSP Amritsar Rural Suhail Qasim Mir said police are investigating the entire network in depth and finding out about the other members of this module. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Prabh Singh, Rajvir Singh, Sahil Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Ajaydeep Singh, Mir said.

The SSP further said that accused, Baljit and Prabh, had hurled hand grenades at the police station while another accused, Rajvir made a video of the act. Earlier, the accused had retrieved the hand grenades from the border on the night of March 26 and 27, which were sent to them for this operation.

"The motorcycle used in the incident was driven by Sukhpreet while Sahib Singh and Ajaydeep Singh provided other assistance. The Pakistani handlers had promised them Rs four lakh to hurl a grenade at the police station. Two pistols and magazines have been recovered from the arrested Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh. Further investigations are on," Mir added.