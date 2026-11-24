ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Firing: 65-Year-Old Woman Caught In Crossfire Dies, Youth Injured, Two Accused Absconding

Amritsar: A 65-year-old woman was killed and a youth injured after two unidentified assailants opened fire in Guru Ki Wadali locality in Chheharta police station area of Punjab's Amritsar district on Tuesday, triggering panic among residents.

The deceased was identified as Dalbir Kaur and the injured youth, Simarjit Singh alias Gola, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire, targeting Simarjit, who was standing on the street. The bullet passed through his abdomen and struck Dalbir, who was standing behind him. Both were rushed to the hospital but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Speaking from the hospital, Simarjit said he was standing outside his house when one of the two assailants approached him and asked about a person named Inder. When he denied having any knowledge of such a person, the assailants suddenly started firing at him, he said.

Simarjit said the assailants identified themselves as associates of 'Sunny and Lodhi Majra'.

The incident has left Daljit's family in mourning. Daljit's daughter-in-law, Damanpreet Kaur, and granddaughter, Harleen Kaur, said that they were outside their home at around 11:45 am when the attack occurred. Daljit suffered massive blood loss and was rushed to the Civil Hospital but doctors declared her dead, they said.