ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Court Grants Bail To SAD (Badal) Leader Bikram Singh Majithia

Amritsar: The Amritsar district court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia and two of his associates in a case where they are accused of forcibly entering a police station and attempting to free a detainee.

Majithia's lawyers Bikramjit Singh Bath and Amanbir Singh Siali welcomed the court's decision and termed it as victory of justice. "Police could not present evidence in court against our client," they said.

Bath said, "We have been inisisting since day one that Bikram Majithia and his associates have done anything wrong. No solid evidence was presented before the court in support of the FIR registered by the police. Neither CCTV footage was presented nor any other document that could prove the police's claims."

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 11.30 am on May 31, when Jobanjit Singh was being questioned by the police. Majithia, accompanied by over 50 supporters, allegedly entered the station premises without permission, and began searching for the person in custody in smaller groups. They also reached the room where Jobanjit Singh was being questioned. One protester allegedly pulled out a pistol and brandished it to intimidate police.