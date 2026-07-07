Amritsar Counter-Intelligence Unit Bust Major Drug Network; 3 Arrested With 25 kg Heroin
DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed the accused were operating on the directions of a cross-border smuggler.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Amritsar: In a move to make Punjab a drug-free state, the Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar busted a narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of three persons and recovered 25 kg of heroin from their possession, said director-general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.
Those arrested have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Vishal Singh. Apart from recovering contraband, police teams have also seized their Hyundai Verna car (PB10-GS-7779), which was being used for drug smuggling.
The development came a day after the Counter-Intelligence Unit had arrested three individuals linked to two narcotics smuggling networks and recovered 13 kg of heroin from their possession.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were operating on the directions of a cross-border smuggler and were involved in collecting heroin consignments from different locations for further delivery across Punjab.
Giving further details, he said that police teams received reliable input that suspects Bhupinder Singh and Ravi Kumar are expected to meet their associate Vishal Singh on Mehta Road at village Gill in Amritsar for a major heroin deal.
Acting swiftly, police teams laid Nakas and intercepted Bhupinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Vishal Singh near Dana Mandi of village Gill in Amritsar, he said and added that during their search, 8 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of Vishal Singh. Besides, 17 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of Bhupinder Singh and Ravi Kumar.
The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to identify all associates involved and uncover the entire supply chain. In this regard, a case FIR No. 44 dated 07-07-2026 under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.