ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Counter-Intelligence Unit Bust Major Drug Network; 3 Arrested With 25 kg Heroin

Amritsar: In a move to make Punjab a drug-free state, the Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar busted a narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of three persons and recovered 25 kg of heroin from their possession, said director-general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Vishal Singh. Apart from recovering contraband, police teams have also seized their Hyundai Verna car (PB10-GS-7779), which was being used for drug smuggling.

The development came a day after the Counter-Intelligence Unit had arrested three individuals linked to two narcotics smuggling networks and recovered 13 kg of heroin from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were operating on the directions of a cross-border smuggler and were involved in collecting heroin consignments from different locations for further delivery across Punjab.