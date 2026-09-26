ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar: CI Inspector Arrested With Drugs, Illegal Weapons

Ferozepur: An Inspector posted in Counter Intelligence (CI) has been arrested with drugs and illegal weapons. Earlier, the Counter Intelligence had also taken action against drug trafficking networks under his leadership.

Now, after receiving secret information, the police claimed that the same officer has been arrested with a consignment of drugs and illegal weapons.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "The police took action and stopped Inspector Baldev Singh while he was going in an I20 car. During the search, the police allegedly recovered 3 kg, 350 grams of heroin, six illegal pistols (including magazines), four more magazines, 17 rounds and six mobile phones from him. Baldev Singh has been posted in Counter Intelligence. When he (Baldev Singh) was questioned about the weapons, he had no answer. That is why this action was taken.”