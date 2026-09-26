Amritsar: CI Inspector Arrested With Drugs, Illegal Weapons
SSP Bhupinder Singh said when the officer was questioned about the weapons, he had no answer; that is why this action was taken.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Ferozepur: An Inspector posted in Counter Intelligence (CI) has been arrested with drugs and illegal weapons. Earlier, the Counter Intelligence had also taken action against drug trafficking networks under his leadership.
Now, after receiving secret information, the police claimed that the same officer has been arrested with a consignment of drugs and illegal weapons.
SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "The police took action and stopped Inspector Baldev Singh while he was going in an I20 car. During the search, the police allegedly recovered 3 kg, 350 grams of heroin, six illegal pistols (including magazines), four more magazines, 17 rounds and six mobile phones from him. Baldev Singh has been posted in Counter Intelligence. When he (Baldev Singh) was questioned about the weapons, he had no answer. That is why this action was taken.”
The SSP said the accused's mobile would be examined. If any other government employee is found involved in the case, or any other person is found involved, then he will not be spared at all. All the investigations regarding the property will be done.
“The case is also being investigated as to where the recovered consignment came from and where it was to be transported next. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly and are expecting more revelations during the interrogation,” said SSP Singh.
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