Amritpal Singh’s Lawyers In Punjab Move Fresh Application For Parole From Nov 21 to 23
Waris Punjab De head has to attend the cremation of his grandmother; the court issued a notice to the state, seeking a reply tomorrow.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Amritsar: After the earlier court orders granting parole to Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament, and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh could not be implemented; his lawyers on Monday moved a fresh application before a local court here seeking parole from November 21 to 23 to enable him to attend the cremation and last rites of his grandmother.
The plea, filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh, also includes applications concerning Amritpal Singh's uncle, Harjit Singh, and Sukhmanjit. After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued a notice to the state, directing it to file a reply tomorrow.
"A fresh petition for custody parole has been filed in the honourable court. While hearing this petition, the court issued a notice to the state government, directing it to file a response by tomorrow. Further arguments and deliberations on this matter will take place only after the government's response is received," said advocate Karamvir Singh, counsel for Amritpal Singh.
Explaining the background of the case, the advocate said, "On November 13, the court had granted relief. However, the jail administration expressed its inability to implement the orders, citing a shortage of time. Due to this inability on the part of the administration, Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh could not attend his grandmother's funeral. The government deliberately employed delay tactics to ensure that Amritpal Singh would be unable to participate in the funeral rites."
Given the time constraints, Amritpal’s lawyers have approached the court through an “urgent filing”. “While the previous request for parole was for November 14, 16, and 17, this new application seeks parole for November 21, 22 and 23, so that Amritpal Singh may participate in the rituals following his grandmother's funeral,” said Karamvir.
"We have requested parole for all three functions: the cremation, the immersion of the ashes, and the bhog ceremony. The rest depends on the court, which will decide whether to allow attendance for all three events or just one. The cremation will take place on November 21, the ashes will be collected on November 22, and the bhog ceremony will be held on November 23," he added.
Addressing a question regarding the expenses incurred during parole, the lawyer clarified, "According to legal norms and regulations, all expenses in such cases are borne by the state government. Further, as Amritpal Singh is a sitting Member of Parliament, his travel is free of cost, and the travel arrangements for the security personnel deployed with him are also handled by the government machinery. Nevertheless, we will fully respect and comply with whatever order the court issues."
The advocate levelled serious allegations against the Punjab government, claiming it is acting out of a political vendetta. He said that although the government possesses the necessary machinery and resources, it was deliberately creating obstacles to suppress a political opponent. He emphasised that for any individual, the right to be present following the demise of an immediate family member is fundamental and constitutional.
The advocate asserted that Amritpal heads a political party poised to shape the future of Punjab; it is for this reason that the government, acting out of apprehension, is denying him his fundamental rights.
Amritpal was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.
His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, he moved the Supreme Court.
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