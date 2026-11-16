ETV Bharat / state

Amritpal Singh’s Lawyers In Punjab Move Fresh Application For Parole From Nov 21 to 23

Karamveer Singh, advocate of Amritpal Singh (right) ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: After the earlier court orders granting parole to Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament, and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh could not be implemented; his lawyers on Monday moved a fresh application before a local court here seeking parole from November 21 to 23 to enable him to attend the cremation and last rites of his grandmother.

The plea, filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh, also includes applications concerning Amritpal Singh's uncle, Harjit Singh, and Sukhmanjit. After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued a notice to the state, directing it to file a reply tomorrow.

"A fresh petition for custody parole has been filed in the honourable court. While hearing this petition, the court issued a notice to the state government, directing it to file a response by tomorrow. Further arguments and deliberations on this matter will take place only after the government's response is received," said advocate Karamvir Singh, counsel for Amritpal Singh. Explaining the background of the case, the advocate said, "On November 13, the court had granted relief. However, the jail administration expressed its inability to implement the orders, citing a shortage of time. Due to this inability on the part of the administration, Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh could not attend his grandmother's funeral. The government deliberately employed delay tactics to ensure that Amritpal Singh would be unable to participate in the funeral rites." Given the time constraints, Amritpal’s lawyers have approached the court through an “urgent filing”. “While the previous request for parole was for November 14, 16, and 17, this new application seeks parole for November 21, 22 and 23, so that Amritpal Singh may participate in the rituals following his grandmother's funeral,” said Karamvir. "We have requested parole for all three functions: the cremation, the immersion of the ashes, and the bhog ceremony. The rest depends on the court, which will decide whether to allow attendance for all three events or just one. The cremation will take place on November 21, the ashes will be collected on November 22, and the bhog ceremony will be held on November 23," he added.