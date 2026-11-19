ETV Bharat / state

Amritpal Singh’s Grandmother's Funeral: Amritsar Rural SSP Inspects Security at Jallupur Khera

Amritsar: Amritsar Rural SSP Kawalpreet Singh Chahal paid a visit to Jallupur Khera Village, the birthplace of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s grandmother, on Thursday to examine the security and traffic arrangements that will be made during her funeral.

Along with a huge police personnel including DSP of Baba Bakala and SHO of that area, SSP Chahal went through a complete inspection of the crematorium where her funeral is going to take place. The police administration is on high alert, considering the orders of the court.

During his visit, SSP Chahal inspected the route where the funeral procession would travel, along with other alternate routes and turns for traffic purposes. After the site inspection, SSP Chahal met Amritpal Singh's family members to make arrangements for the same.

In his address to the media, SSP Chahal clarified that all preparations have been made so that the funeral is carried out peacefully in line with the instructions of the court. He also said that the sentiments and traditions of the family have been kept in the highest regard by the police administration, and that all route arrangements have been made with utmost care.