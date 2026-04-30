ETV Bharat / state

Amritpal Singh Produced Via Video Conferencing; Trial To Begin In Amritsar Sessions Court From May 2

Amritsar: Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh was presented before the Ajnala court through video conferencing as part of scheduled judicial proceedings. Earlier, the court had remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the hearing, police informed the court that the investigation had been completed and submitted the chargesheet. The court then directed that the trial in the case will be conducted in the Amritsar Sessions Court.

Advocate Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu said that Singh was produced via video conferencing as it was the date of his judicial custody hearing. He confirmed that the prosecution had filed the chargesheet after completing the investigation. The trial proceedings will now commence in the sessions court from May 2.

Sandhu further said that all accused in the case have been arrested and produced before the court in connection with FIR No. 39. Amritpal Singh was the last accused to appear before the court.