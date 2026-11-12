ETV Bharat / state

Amritpal Singh Interim Bail Plea: Court Seeks Punjab Government's Reply; Hearing Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Punjab's Khadoor Sahib MP Bhai Amritpal Singh Khalsa sought parole to attend the last rites following the death of his grandmother. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: The court in Amritsar on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the interim bail plea of Khadoor Sahib MP Bhai Amritpal Singh Khalsa and two other Dibrugarh jail inmates, Harjit Singh and Sukhmandeep Singh, seeking their release on humanitarian grounds to attend the last rites and religious ceremonies following the death of Amritpal Singh's grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur.

Additional Sessions Judge Mahesh Kumar granted the Punjab government time until Friday to file its response to the application seeking short-term interim bail from November 14 to 17. Advocate Karamvir Singh, representing the 'Waris Punjab De', said arguments would be heard after the government submits its reply.

Speaking to the media, Karamvir Singh said Mata Charan Kaur's last rites are scheduled for November 14, followed by the immersion of her ashes (jal pravah) and the commencement of Sri Akhand Path Sahib on November 15. The bhog ceremony marking the conclusion of the religious observance, along with the final ardas, will be held on November 17.

The advocate said Amritpal Singh, Harjit Singh and Sukhmandeep Singh had jointly sought interim bail to participate in the family rituals and prayers.

"This is not a political issue but a tragic incident within a family. During such difficult times, the presence of family members is extremely important. Otherwise, it could leave a lifelong regret," Karamvir Singh said.

He argued that even prisoners serving sentences for serious offences are granted parole or interim bail on humanitarian grounds during family emergencies and important occasions. He expressed hope that the Punjab government would adopt a compassionate approach and not oppose the plea.

Karamvir Singh also criticised the administration's handling of an earlier request for relief when Mata Charan Kaur was critically ill. He alleged that the government had opposed the bail application at the time on grounds that were subsequently disputed, following which the court permitted Amritpal Singh a 10-minute video call with his grandmother.