ETV Bharat / state

Amritpal Singh Gets Court Relief, Allowed 10-Minute Video Call With Ailing Grandmother Within 5 Days

Amritsar: Amritpal Singh, Member of Parliament from Sri Khadoor Sahib and head of 'Waris Punjab De', has received relief from an Amritsar court, which allowed him to speak with his family and ailing grandmother via video call.

The order came during the hearing of an interim bail petition related to FIR No. 39. According to Amritpal's lawyer, Advocate Rituraj Sandhu, the court has allowed a 10-minute video call within the next five days.

Sandhu said Amritpal's grandmother had been in critical condition and was admitted to a hospital. Given his close emotional bond with his family and grandmother, Amritpal had sought permission to meet her in person.

Sandhu also said Amritpal has been away from his family for nearly three and a half years and has not been able to meet or speak with them directly. An interim bail petition was therefore filed before the court seeking permission for the MP to meet his ailing grandmother.

However, during the hearing, the court was informed that his grandmother had already been discharged from the hospital. In light of the situation, the court instead permitted Amritpal to speak with his family via a 10-minute video call within five days and enquire about their well-being.