ETV Bharat / state

Amritdhari Sikh Youth With Kirpan, Kada 'Barred' From Recruitment Exam In Himachal Pradesh's Solan; Incident Sparks Outrage

Paonta Sahib: An Amritdhari (initiated) Sikh youth from Paonta Sahib was allegedly denied entry to appear for a Patwari recruitment examination at the Devbhoomi online examination centre in Anji, Himachal Pradesh, after he refused to remove his religious articles, sparking political criticism and calls for administrative clarity.

The incident has evoked widespread condemnation from the Sikh community, which viewed the matter not only as an issue affecting a student's future but also as a concern regarding religious freedom and constitutional rights.

Jashandeep, the student who travelled from Paonta Sahib to the Devbhoomi examination centre in Anji, Solan, said, "I was wearing my kada(bangle) and kirpan (sword) and was asked to remove them. When I refused, I was denied entry. In the Sikh faith, the kada and kirpan are not merely seen as ornaments, but they are symbols deeply connected to religious belief, identity, and dignity. It is deeply distressing to be deprived of an examination in one's own country simply because of one's religious symbols."

Jashandeep further shared that he had spent months preparing for the examination, and being denied entry upon reaching the centre caused him significant anguish. He noted that he had appeared for several competitive and board examinations previously while wearing kada and kirpan without ever facing such objections. However, this was the first time he encountered such a situation during a recruitment exam.

“If wearing these articles is permitted in other examination centres, why was I not allowed for this specific test?” he asked. The incident has evoked criticism from the opposition BJP.