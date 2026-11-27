Amritdhari Sikh Youth With Kirpan, Kada 'Barred' From Recruitment Exam In Himachal Pradesh's Solan; Incident Sparks Outrage
Jashandeep said he had appeared for several competitive and board examinations previously while wearing kada and kirpan without ever facing such objections.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Paonta Sahib: An Amritdhari (initiated) Sikh youth from Paonta Sahib was allegedly denied entry to appear for a Patwari recruitment examination at the Devbhoomi online examination centre in Anji, Himachal Pradesh, after he refused to remove his religious articles, sparking political criticism and calls for administrative clarity.
The incident has evoked widespread condemnation from the Sikh community, which viewed the matter not only as an issue affecting a student's future but also as a concern regarding religious freedom and constitutional rights.
Jashandeep, the student who travelled from Paonta Sahib to the Devbhoomi examination centre in Anji, Solan, said, "I was wearing my kada(bangle) and kirpan (sword) and was asked to remove them. When I refused, I was denied entry. In the Sikh faith, the kada and kirpan are not merely seen as ornaments, but they are symbols deeply connected to religious belief, identity, and dignity. It is deeply distressing to be deprived of an examination in one's own country simply because of one's religious symbols."
Jashandeep further shared that he had spent months preparing for the examination, and being denied entry upon reaching the centre caused him significant anguish. He noted that he had appeared for several competitive and board examinations previously while wearing kada and kirpan without ever facing such objections. However, this was the first time he encountered such a situation during a recruitment exam.
“If wearing these articles is permitted in other examination centres, why was I not allowed for this specific test?” he asked. The incident has evoked criticism from the opposition BJP.
Gurmeet Singh, state president of the Himachal Pradesh Minority Morcha (BJP), remarked, "We have been witnessing the anti-Sikh face of the Congress party ever since 1984. We received information from a Sikh student that he was denied entry into the examination hall for today’s Patwari recruitment exam because he was wearing a kada (iron bangle), kangha (comb), and kirpan (ceremonial sword). The Supreme Court has recognised the kada and kirpan as integral to Sikh tradition. A notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government has effectively ruined this young man’s career.”
He also alleged that a state government notification requires women to remove mangalsutra and choodiyan (bangles), and demanded that arrangements be made for Jashandeep to take the examination
The matter appears to be escalating and drawing criticism from within Punjab as well. Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon termed the incident as deeply distressing. The incident has sparked anger among the local Sikh community. Members of the community stressed that this is not merely an isolated case involving one individual, but rather a matter concerning religious freedom. Community members demanded an investigation into the matter.
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