Amreli SP PAY App Scam: Transactions Over Rs 1,000 Crore Traced To 17 Bank Accounts
SP Sanjay Kharat said that about 271 people had invested in the app in the initial stage through the referral of just one accused individual.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Amreli: An investigation into the SD PAY-APNA PAY app scam in Gujarat's Amreli revealed that over 10 lakh users were linked to the app and transactions exceeding Rs 1,000 crore have been traced to 17 bank accounts so far.
While nine people have been arrested so far, 11 other suspects remain under the police's radar. Among the nine accused, Dhaval Patel and Hiren Shah were arrested in Odisha, while Bhaveshbhai Dhanecha was arrested on September 16. Furthermore, names of Narendrasinh Solanki, Mukesh Lodhi, and Santosh Pathak have surfaced in this connection.
The complaint lodged with the police states that the accused hatched a scheme to lure people with promises of massive returns in a short period. Users were encouraged to open accounts on the SD PAY app with promises of a 9% monthly return, cashback, and other attractive benefits. Initially, some investors received returns and cashback, which boosted confidence and motivated others to invest.
However, once a substantial amount of money had been collected, several of the app's services were shut down, and the app was subsequently rebranded from SD PAY to APNA PAY, police said.
Amreli SP Sanjay Kharat said a referral system played a pivotal role in the scam, as 271 people invested in the app in the initial stage through the referral of an accused individual.
Subsequent investigations revealed that approximately 1.5 to 1.75 lakh people were persuaded to invest in SD PAY through a multi-level referral system.
Additionally, inquiries involving the app's developer and other sources disclosed that over 10 lakh users were connected to SD PAY. This indicates that the matter is not limited to a single complainant or a handful of investors, as police believe a vast number of people across the country may be involved. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter thoroughly.
During the investigation, multiple bank accounts of the accused and their associated companies were identified. An examination of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) revealed that 83 cyber fraud complaints linked to 12 bank accounts, involving a reported fraud amount of Rs 23,08,73,567.
Additionally, the investigation identified seven companies: SD Hub, Shivdharti Communication, Shivdharti Technology, Upay Digi Payment India, Upay Digi India, U Payment India, and Hustlenest Pvt Ltd. Police said transactions exceeding Rs 1,060 crore were detected across approximately 17 accounts held by these companies in various banks.
It is important to note that this figure represents the total volume of transactions, not the total amount involved in the fraud itself. All these accounts have been frozen, and investigations into other bank accounts are ongoing.
Statements from 242 witnesses have been recorded so far, and police are now focusing on tracing the destination of the investors' funds and the bank accounts to which the money was transferred.
They are also examining the financial links between the accused and investigating who was behind the social media promotions.
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