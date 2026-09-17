ETV Bharat / state

Amreli SP PAY App Scam: Transactions Over Rs 1,000 Crore Traced To 17 Bank Accounts

Amreli: An investigation into the SD PAY-APNA PAY app scam in Gujarat's Amreli revealed that over 10 lakh users were linked to the app and transactions exceeding Rs 1,000 crore have been traced to 17 bank accounts so far.

While nine people have been arrested so far, 11 other suspects remain under the police's radar. Among the nine accused, Dhaval Patel and Hiren Shah were arrested in Odisha, while Bhaveshbhai Dhanecha was arrested on September 16. Furthermore, names of Narendrasinh Solanki, Mukesh Lodhi, and Santosh Pathak have surfaced in this connection.

The complaint lodged with the police states that the accused hatched a scheme to lure people with promises of massive returns in a short period. Users were encouraged to open accounts on the SD PAY app with promises of a 9% monthly return, cashback, and other attractive benefits. Initially, some investors received returns and cashback, which boosted confidence and motivated others to invest.

However, once a substantial amount of money had been collected, several of the app's services were shut down, and the app was subsequently rebranded from SD PAY to APNA PAY, police said.

Amreli SP Sanjay Kharat said a referral system played a pivotal role in the scam, as 271 people invested in the app in the initial stage through the referral of an accused individual.

Subsequent investigations revealed that approximately 1.5 to 1.75 lakh people were persuaded to invest in SD PAY through a multi-level referral system.