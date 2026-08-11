ETV Bharat / state

Amreli Police Crack 12-Year-Old Case; Rescue Abduction Victim And Arrest Suspect

Amreli: In a major investigative breakthrough, the Amreli Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has successfully solved a 12-year-old cold case involving the abduction of a minor girl.

The police brought closure to a high-profile investigation that had stumped law enforcement for over a decade. The case dates back to 2014, when a complaint was registered at the Amreli Taluka Police Station detailing the disappearance and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With no named suspects or initial leads, the file passed through the hands of 15 successive Police Inspectors (PIs) without a resolution.

The breakthrough came following a renewed push ordered by Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat. A specialised team led by Police Inspector VP Gol re-examined old records, legacy files, and digital evidence, deploying a combination of modern technical surveillance and traditional human intelligence.

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