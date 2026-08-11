Amreli Police Crack 12-Year-Old Case; Rescue Abduction Victim And Arrest Suspect
The police brought closure to a high-profile investigation that had stumped law enforcement for over a decade.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Amreli: In a major investigative breakthrough, the Amreli Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has successfully solved a 12-year-old cold case involving the abduction of a minor girl.
The police brought closure to a high-profile investigation that had stumped law enforcement for over a decade. The case dates back to 2014, when a complaint was registered at the Amreli Taluka Police Station detailing the disappearance and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
With no named suspects or initial leads, the file passed through the hands of 15 successive Police Inspectors (PIs) without a resolution.
The breakthrough came following a renewed push ordered by Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat. A specialised team led by Police Inspector VP Gol re-examined old records, legacy files, and digital evidence, deploying a combination of modern technical surveillance and traditional human intelligence.
Social Media Investigation and Undercover Operation
The turning point occurred when two female police officers meticulously cross-referenced over 1,800 social media accounts over a 12-day period. They identified a suspicious profile that posted a birthday message matching the victim’s birth date, accompanied by photos and videos bearing a strong resemblance to the missing minor.
Investigators traced the profile to an auto-rickshaw driver operating in the Morbi district. By tracking the vehicle's registration details, officers uncovered a linked mobile number and a legacy bank account opened years prior in the victim’s name, which contained a crucial historical photograph.
To confirm the victim's location without alerting the suspect, AHTU officers initiated a discreet undercover operation in Bhalgamda village, Halvad Taluka. Posing as census enumerators conducting routine door-to-door surveys, officers verified household details until the victim provided her father’s name, directly matching the original 2014 police complaint.
Accused Taken into Custody
Police subsequently arrested the accused, identified as 33-year-old Sanjay Rajubhai Detroja, a resident of Bhalgamda village. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had left her residence in 2014 following a family dispute before coming into contact with the accused. Both the victim and the suspect have been brought in for formal legal proceedings as Gujarat Police mark a significant victory in resolving long-standing cases.