Amravati Sweet Shop Introduces Gold-Leaf ‘Swarn Shankh’ At Rs 24,000 Per Kg For Diwali
Adorned with 24-carat gold leaf and crafted in the attractive shape of a conch shell, the sweet has become a talking point among customers.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Amravati: Diwali is synonymous with an abundance of traditional sweets and the excitement of choosing special gifts for loved ones. This year, however, the festive sweetness has acquired a golden touch in Amravati. Raghuveer Sweets and Namkeen, a sweet shop in the city, has introduced an exclusive delicacy called ‘Swarn Shankh’, priced at Rs 24,000 per kg, for the Diwali season.
Adorned with 24-carat gold leaf and crafted in the attractive shape of a conch shell, the sweet has become a talking point among customers.
The biggest spotlight is Swarn Shankh with its distinctive design and the premium ingredients used in its preparation, said Chandrakant Popat, director of Raghuveer Sweets, while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Skilled artisans from Rajasthan have used their traditional craftsmanship to give the sweet an elegant conch-shell shape. It is prepared using premium Mamra almonds, Pishori pistachios and pure saffron.
The sweet is also decorated with 24-carat gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden appearance. According to Popat, the combination of premium ingredients and intricate craftsmanship makes Swarn Shankh more than just a sweet delicacy.
Its conch-shell presentation and gold-leaf decoration set it apart from other sweets available in the market, he added.
Popat said the name ‘Swarn Shankh’ also has a special importance. Lakshmi Puja holds great importance during Diwali, and the sweet has been conceptualised as an offering to Goddess Mahalakshmi.
The conch shell is traditionally regarded as a symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity. Keeping this symbolism in mind, the sweet has been named Swarn Shankh.
Popat said the delicacy could be an attractive gifting option for people looking to present something distinctive and special to their loved ones during the festive season.
Since the sweet is decorated with gold leaf, special attention has been paid to its purity and safety.
Popat said the 24-carat gold leaf used in its preparation has been tested at a certified laboratory. Its use also complies with the regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he added.
Raghuveer Sweets has been preparing gold-leaf-adorned sweets during the Diwali season for the past few years.
Last year, similar sweets received a positive response from Indians living in the United Kingdom and the United States. This year, Swarn Shankh is also expected to be supplied to overseas customers.
Popat said the shop has received orders from several districts across Maharashtra, as well as from Gujarat and Rajasthan, indicating growing demand for the premium festive delicacy.
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