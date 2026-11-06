ETV Bharat / state

Amravati Sweet Shop Introduces Gold-Leaf ‘Swarn Shankh’ At Rs 24,000 Per Kg For Diwali

Swarn Shankh, which is sold by a shop in Amravati ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: Diwali is synonymous with an abundance of traditional sweets and the excitement of choosing special gifts for loved ones. This year, however, the festive sweetness has acquired a golden touch in Amravati. Raghuveer Sweets and Namkeen, a sweet shop in the city, has introduced an exclusive delicacy called ‘Swarn Shankh’, priced at Rs 24,000 per kg, for the Diwali season.

Adorned with 24-carat gold leaf and crafted in the attractive shape of a conch shell, the sweet has become a talking point among customers.

The biggest spotlight is Swarn Shankh with its distinctive design and the premium ingredients used in its preparation, said Chandrakant Popat, director of Raghuveer Sweets, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Skilled artisans from Rajasthan have used their traditional craftsmanship to give the sweet an elegant conch-shell shape. It is prepared using premium Mamra almonds, Pishori pistachios and pure saffron.

The sweet is also decorated with 24-carat gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden appearance. According to Popat, the combination of premium ingredients and intricate craftsmanship makes Swarn Shankh more than just a sweet delicacy.

Its conch-shell presentation and gold-leaf decoration set it apart from other sweets available in the market, he added.

Popat said the name ‘Swarn Shankh’ also has a special importance. Lakshmi Puja holds great importance during Diwali, and the sweet has been conceptualised as an offering to Goddess Mahalakshmi.

The conch shell is traditionally regarded as a symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity. Keeping this symbolism in mind, the sweet has been named Swarn Shankh.