ETV Bharat / state

Amravati Sexual Exploitation Case: Both Accused Were Embroiled In Financial Dispute

Amravati: The Maharashtra special investigation team (SIT) probing the Amravati sexual exploitation case on Monday said a financial dispute was ongoing between Ayyan Ahmed Tanveer(19), alias Mohammad Ayaz, the prime accused and co-accused Ujer Khan (20).

In his statement to the SIT, Ayyan disclosed that the dispute led Ujer to retain possession of his mobile phone, extract its data and subsequently circulate it on social media, inadvertently exposing the alleged abuse.

Police sources said Ayan had allegedly been luring minor girls to a rented accommodation in the Parthwada area of Amravati for the past 18 months. He used to exploit the victims and record their obscene videos. Ujer, who was reportedly a childhood friend of Ayyan, is alleged to have assisted in filming these vulgar acts.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the leaked videos, police have registered a case and arrested eight people so far, including the prime accused. A total of 18 such videos and 39 photographs have been unearthed so far by the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said the SIT comprises 42 members. "The police have initiated an inquiry into the owner of the flat located in the Kathora Naka area of Amravati city, where Ayyan brought young women and recorded the videos," he added.