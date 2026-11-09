ETV Bharat / state

Amravati Mahakali Temple Sees Thousands of Devotees For Unique Currency Note Prasad On Diwali

Amravati: Thousands of devotees thronged the Mahakali Temple located in the Hindu cremation ground area of Amravati city on Diwali night after completing Lakshmi Puja at their homes. Apart from seeking the blessings of Goddess Mahakali, devotees visited the temple to receive currency notes as prasad.

Along with puffed rice and sugar candies, brand-new Rs 10 and Rs 20 currency notes were distributed to devotees. According to popular belief, these notes represent the blessings and prosperity of the goddess. Devotees take the money home and preserve it in their prayer rooms or safes. They believe that it brings happiness, wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

Amravati Mahakali Temple Sees Thousands of Devotees for Unique Currency Note Prasad on Diwali (ETV Bharat)

The number of devotees visiting the Mahakali Temple began increasing from around 8 PM on Diwali night. As the night progressed, the crowd grew, with long queues stretching from the temple to the surrounding Hindu cremation ground.

Devotees had to wait for nearly one to two hours to seek the blessings of the goddess and receive the special prasad. The temple's chief priest, Shakti Maharaj, distributed puffed rice, roasted gram, sugar candies and brand-new Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes. While some devotees received one or two notes, others were given four to five notes as prasad.

The devotees consider it not only money but a symbol of the goddess's blessings and prosperity.

Devotees carefully take the notes home and preserve them. People of all age groups, including children, senior citizens, women and young people, gathered at the temple to receive the prasad.

Apart from Amravati, devotees from neighbouring villages also visited the temple.